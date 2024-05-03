Connect with us

News Southern Thailand

Heatwave in Thailand Causes Railway Tracks to Warp Due to High Heat
Advertisement

News Southern Thailand

Thailand's Resort Island of Phuket Faces Water Shortage as Heatwave Continues

News

PTA Investigates FBR's Move To Block SIM Cards For Non-Filers

News

Housekeeper Inherits $2.7 Million Villa After Owner Commits Suicide

News News Asia

Heatwave Engulfs Southeast Asia With Temperatures Soaring Past 45°C

News Regional News

Colin Hastings Publisher of BigChilli Magazine Dies in Car Crash

News

All Uber Operations In Pakistan Have Been Shut Down: Report

News

Dubai-Style Floods Hit Saudi Arabian Provinces, Heavy Rain Hits Madinah

News

Protests Escalate As White House Denounces Campus Building Takeover

News

April Headline Inflation Decelerates To 18.5-29.5%, According To Finance Ministry

News

Printing Error makes $1 Banknotes worth $150,000 Each! Here's how

News

European Commission Launches Disinformation Probe Against Meta

News

Thailand's Cannabis Policy: Embracing a Nuanced Approach for Health and Economy

News

Cannabis Company MedMen Declares Bankruptcy with $411 Million in Debt

News

Thailand PM Nominates Maris Sangiampongsa as New Foreign Minister

News

Supreme Court Denies Elon Musk's Appeal Over SEC Settlement on Tesla Tweets

News

Pakistan Receives $1.1 Billion IMF Loan Tranche Amid Economic Concerns

News

Japan's Nikkei Follows Wall Street Higher; Fed Policy Meeting This Week

News

China's Yuan Retreats Against Dollar Ahead of Long Holiday and Fed Meeting

News

Charlotte, North Carolina 4 Police Officer Killed While Serving Warrants

News

Heatwave in Thailand Causes Railway Tracks to Warp Due to High Heat

Avatar of CTN News

Published

6 mins ago

on

Heatwave in Thailand Causes Railway Tracks to Warp
High Heats Caused the tracks have become misaligned: MCOT Image

Thailand’s State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has identified the reason of deformed train rails in Nakhon Si Thammarat as high heat. The issue has prompted temporary halts in train services in order to apply cooling measures and restore the rails, allowing normal operations to continue.

According to photographs and comments circulating on social media, the railroad lines between Ron Pibul Station and Khao Chum Thong Junction were twisted on April 30.

These procedures are essential to mitigate the impacts of the extreme heat and higher-than-usual temperatures, which have produced expansion and stress within the concrete sleepers that hold the rails. As a result, the tracks were misaligned.

Officials from the SRT Engineering Division sprayed water and used ice to relieve the heat, which took around an hour.

The tracks then reverted to their normal state. Concurrently, inspections were carried out over the entire train line, and crusted stone used for track ballast was placed to preserve track stability and safety.

State Railway Thailand

Railway Worker Cools Down Tracks: Image MCOT

However, due to the current hot weather conditions, the steel tracks are susceptible to expansion, according to engineering standards. To remedy this, SRT conducts frequent track inspections with its engineering staff.

Thailand is experiencing an extreme heatwave, with temperatures rising beyond 40°C (104°F) in numerous regions. The sweltering heat is putting a huge strain on the country’s electricity supply, as demand for air conditioning rises. Officials warn of probable blackouts if usage does not decrease.

The harsh conditions have a negative impact on daily living. Schools have had to cancel courses, outdoor workers face health concerns, and hospitals are reporting an increase in heat-related ailments. Many Thais seek refuge in shopping malls and public buildings equipped with powerful air conditioning systems.

Authorities urge citizens to reduce electricity use by raising temperatures and shutting off superfluous lights and appliances. The heatwave is anticipated to last for several weeks, aggravating drought conditions in some locations. Experts link the harsh weather to climate change’s expanding effects.

Source: MCOT

Thailand Heatwave Continues As Temperatures Hit Record Highs

Thailand’s Heatwave Continues As Temperatures Hit Record Highs

 

 
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies