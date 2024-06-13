Hotels in Thailand Take Huge Losses After German Tour Operator FTI Group Collapses

On Monday, the German tour operator FTI Group announced that it is going to file for bankruptcy protection from creditors. As a result, all upcoming trips would be cancelled or rescheduled.

The Munich-based company, which has been daling with a lot of issues lately, such as low bookings, stated in a press release: “A group of investors entered the market in April 2024 following a protracted and intricate investor process. Since then, though, despite the encouraging news, booking figures have significantly underperformed expectations.

In addition, a lot of providers have demanded payment in advance. Consequently, there was a greater need for cash, which continued unabated until the investment process concluded. As a result, filing for bankruptcy has become required by law.

“The FTI Group has made supporting travellers impacted by the insolvency’s effects its top concern. We are putting a lot of effort into making sure that excursions that have already begun may be finished on schedule. As of Tuesday, June 4, 2024, it is likely that trips that have not yet started will either be entirely impossible or only partially doable.”

Additionally, FTI noted that work was still ongoing on the specifics of how to manage traveller information and the enacted bankruptcy procedures.

A website and a hotline have also been established to assist clients, respond to inquiries, process refunds, and resolve other technical issues as quickly and painlessly as possible.

FTI Group Collapse Affects Thousands

Meanwhile, the collapse of FTI Group has begun to impact hundreds of hotels and thousands of travellers in Thailand, resulting in losses amounting to 111 million baht.

The Thai Hotels Association (THA) president, Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, stated that the group’s preliminary survey on Wednesday indicated that the total impact of this collapse was at least 111 million baht, with hotels in the South losing 92.9 million, accommodations in Bangkok losing 12.7 million, and lodging in the eastern region losing 4 million.

As hotels continue to provide the organisation with more data, he said the losses could be worse because FTI Group was one of the major feeders for all hotels in Thailand that cater to European markets.

According to Mr. Thienprasit, THA will compile the data for this week’s conversation with relevant authorities in an effort to find answers through government-to-government connections.

According to him, the current financial issues facing major tour operators would have an immediate and long-term effect on the industry since hoteliers would be reluctant to give tour operators credits or might limit their credit.

According to Mr. Thienprasit, some hotels would even abandon the credit system in favour of online reservations in order to guarantee payment and minimise these dangers.

The president of the Association of the Chonburi Tourism Federation, Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, stated that hotels should request payment in advance upon check-in or from guests who reserved rooms through FTI Group, as the operators may no longer be able to collect those payments from FTI.

“After guests check out or after getting bills from hotels to make payments, tour operators typically have a 30-day credit period. Based on a long-term commercial connection, hotels operate on this tenet since they contributed significantly to the volume of business they received, according to Mr. Thanet.

He mentioned that there were tidings from other hotels that travellers claimed they were exempt from paying for their own bills because they had previously paid the tour operator for their accommodations.

In situations such as the one that led to the demise of the travel company Thomas Cook in 2019, hoteliers are left to foot the entire bill.

Seni Phuwasetthawon, vice-president of the Surat Thani Chamber of Commerce, said the number of affected tourists in Samui exceeded a thousand because FTI was one of the largest partners working with operators on the island, allotting a large number of hotel rooms for its guests from all over Europe, not just Germany.

Source: EuroNews