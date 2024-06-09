Thailand’s Tourism Authority Touts “Ghost Tourism” for International Visitors

Thailand’s Tourism Authority (TAT) thinks the government should promote “ghost tourism” for international visitors interested in horror-themed attractions, which might strengthen “soft power” even more.

Thai ghosts are soft power assets, and films about them have helped disseminate Thai culture worldwide, according to Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, deputy TAT governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the United States.

Speaking after meeting the Spanish ambassador to Thailand, he stated that Spanish tourists were interested in visiting haunted locations with compelling stories.

Despite the fact that the country has many potential tourism spots, the TAT has not actively promoted this element.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated on Saturday that the promotion of Thailand’s soft power has been successful, as many foreign film and television production firms have expressed interest in working in the country recently.

Ms Thapanee noted the third season of White Lotus, a hit HBO TV series filming in Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui, as well as the Hollywood blockbuster Jurassic World 4, which will begin shooting in Krabi and Trang next week.

The latter, she claims, will earn more than 650 million baht in revenue during the one-month filming period.

In another move, the TAT announced that it is collaborating with French supermarket giant Carrefour to produce a Thailand tourism package for the 2024 Olympic Games in France, which will take place from July 22 to August 11.

The “Olympic Getaway” phrase tries to encourage French citizens who may be looking to avoid the surge of visitors to their home country during this time to travel to Thailand.

According to Mr Siripakorn, approximately 2,000 trip packages are available to French tourists, and the agency is working with airlines to permit direct flights from Paris as well as transit flights from other airports in the nation.

Ghosts and Thai Culture

In Thailand, the belief in ghosts is widespread and firmly embedded in the society. Many Thai people believe spirits exist everywhere, from ancient temples to quiet backstreets. There are numerous varieties of ghosts in Thai folklore, each with their unique story.

The “Mae Nak” ghost, supposed to be the spirit of a lady who died in childbirth and haunts individuals who visit her old home, is one of the most well-known. Another well-known ghost is the “Phi Pop,” which possesses individuals and causes illness. Temples frequently include shrines or sacrifices to pacify these spirits.

Even modern buildings occasionally include a modest spirit house where offerings are deposited. Ghost stories are common in Thai TV shows and movies, making the belief in spirits a part of daily life. Ghost festivals, such as the “Phi Ta Khon” festival in Dan Sai, are popular events that attract large crowds.

These ceremonies combine joy with dread, demonstrating Thai culture’s unique mixture of spirituality and everyday life.

The Legend of Thailand’s Mea Nak Prakanong