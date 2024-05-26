Manchester United Secures Historic FA Cup Victory Over Manchester City

(CTN News) – Erik ten Hag put rumors about his future to rest after leading Manchester United to FA Cup gold with a dramatic 2-1 win over Premier League winners Manchester City at Wembley.

Much of the buildup to the game had been on Ten Hag’s future, with reports on Friday claiming United had chosen to cut ways with the Dutchman regardless of the outcome of the showpiece final.

If it was to be his final match in charge, the United players delivered the ultimate send-off. First-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho, who capitalized on a terrible mix-up between Josko Gvardiol and Stefan Ortega, and Kobbie Mainoo left Pep Guardiola’s team astonished.

Manchester City attempted to get back into the game in the second half, but Erling Haaland’s goal struck the crossbar, and Andre Onana twice saved long-range shots from Kyle Walker. However, Onana could not keep out substitute Jeremy Doku’s strike as City equalized in the 87th minute, setting up a grandstand conclusion.

The fourth official announced seven minutes of stoppage time, but it was United fans who celebrated when the full-time whistle blew, as their team hung on to prevent their opponents from becoming the first to win back-to-back league and FA Cup titles.

When asked about his future after the game, Ten Hag responded, “I’m not sure. All I can do is help my team prepare, develop, and progress. This is a project. It was a disaster when I arrived, but we’ve improved. However, we are significantly closer to our goal.

“Football is about winning trophies. I want to play the finest football. I want to play exciting football. But it would be best if you won games and trophies. That is the mentality we have instilled. We just had one opportunity, the FA Cup, and we took it. “I’m extremely proud of the players and staff.”

Meanwhile, Roy Keane, a former Manchester United captain, expects the club to back Ten Hag following the FA Cup victory.

He stated, “We don’t know if a decision has been made, but we are aware of the manager’s pressure and the questions that have arisen before the game. It’s always difficult to prepare for a Cup final.

“In football, you have to cherish these moments—the staff, the players, and the fans. And then, when the time comes, cross the bridge. The manager completed his duties today. Beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final is an added bonus. Fingers crossed that they back the manager.”

In a breathless opening to the game, Marcus Rashford attempted to rush through on the Manchester City goal but was stopped by Walker before the first major flashpoint.

Bernardo Silva’s cross was intended for Haaland, who appeared to have been shoved over by Lisandro Martinez in the penalty area. Referee Andy Madley dismissed Manchester City’s massive pleas, and VAR’s examination of the incident did not result in a review of a crucial call so early in the game.

Following that early fright, Manchester United settled down nicely. As expected, Pep Guardiola’s team controlled possession, but United appeared well-drilled and ready to hit on the counter. Ten Hag’s team had the game’s first shot on goal, with Bruno Fernandes finding Garnacho on the right, but the winger’s shot went straight at goalkeeper Ortega.

Manchester City were surprisingly careless, with simple passes failing to find their intended target. The opening goal resulted from a massive mix-up in the City defense.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he made a mistake with his tactics in their 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

Guardiola made three changes to the team that defeated West Ham last Saturday to win the Premier League title.

At half-time at Wembley Stadium, with the team trailing 2-0, he replaced Mateo Kovacic and Nathan Ake with Jeremy Doku and Manuel Akanji, respectively.

Despite Belgium winger Doku’s goal in the 87th minute, City failed to defend their trophy against United from the previous season.

“Congratulations to Manchester United on winning the FA Cup,” Guardiola remarked later.

“I believe my game strategy was ineffective. The second half was significantly better. We were more focused, partly because we were trailing 2-0 and had nothing to lose. It was a tight contest.

“We had clear chances in the second half, which wasn’t easy because they had man-marking and defended the pockets but we had the chances and unfortunately we scored a goal a little bit late.”

It was Guardiola’s first domestic cup final defeat in England, following four League Cup and two FA Cup victories.

“It’s normal teams can lose finals but this season has been extraordinary, fighting for all the trophies in a good way,” he stated. “We’ll rest and come back next season.”

Guardiola was asked if his team was sluggish, but said, “No. Because of my judgments, we were not in the best position to fight them. My blunder, my game strategy was flawed.”

He explained what he aimed to accomplish: “The players understand why. Tactically, it was not excellent. I wasn’t doing well today. You planned a game for several positions, but it did not work.

“Always when we play against United, we have the control and we created in the second half but we were not able to do it.”