(CTN News) – Carlos Alcaraz reached his first Roland Garros final by defeating Italian Jannik Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a thrilling Paris semi-final on Friday.

The first two sets of one of the year’s most anticipated matches were a struggle. Alcaraz took control of the third set after Sinner got a hand cramp. In spite of slow serving, Italian survived four break points.

While serving, Sinner broke Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz hit the ball well and refused to concede in the fourth. Not much separates World No. 3 Better play and intensity helped Alcaraz win the fourth set and force a deciding.

He broke Sinner’s service early in the fifth set with a thunderous forehand. Carlos Alcaraz wins on Sinner’s third match point after four hours and 10 minutes. In response to the crowd’s cheer, Sinner raised his arms.

Alcaraz commented, “You have to find the joy suffering,” after defeating Sinner, who scored two more points (147-145). That matters on Roland Garros clay. Four-hour bouts, five sets, long rallies. I told my guys to fight and suffer, but enjoy.”

Alcaraz moved to 5-4 against Sinner in their ever-changing Lexus ATP Head2Head series with his third Top 5 win of the season.

“The toughest matches that I have played in my short career have been against Jannik,” he stated. The 2022 US Open. Good player Jannik. I hope to play him in more matches like this because he has a strong team and works hard every day. My toughest game.”

Ultimately, Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz, or Alexander Zverev will win.

PIF-sponsored 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals, 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old is the youngest player to reach a major final on all three surfaces and the second-youngest Roland Garros men’s singles finalist since 2000. In 2005, 2006, and 2007, Rafael Nadal reached the final at 19-21.

Last month, Carlos Alcaraz missed Rome with a right forearm injury but played well on Parisian clay. After defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the quarterfinals, the Spaniard has lost only three sets in Paris.

Sinner aimed to reach his second major final in his first clay-court semi-final. After winning the Australian Open in January, the 22-year-old will debut at No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings on Monday and finish 33-3 in Paris.

After breaking Alcaraz’s first serve, Sinner led. During the first set, Alcaraz struggled to find his range. After Sinner scored early in the fifth, Alcaraz scored late. Alcaraz made 12 unforced errors to Sinner’s nine

Carlos Alcaraz recovered in the second set.

The 13-time tour-level champion used Sinner’s narrow court to change momentum with aggressive front-foot play. After breaking back in the first set, the Spanish player returned to the chair after winning the second set on first set point. Sinner made 12 unforced errors and hit only three winners, leaving Alcaraz ahead.

As early as the third set, Carlos Alcaraz broke Sinner’s serve to take control. He broke back for 2-2 and survived four serve break points to lead 3-2. When 3-2 was in doubt, he miraculously delivered a backhand on break point. With a serve win, Sinner reached his first Roland Garros final.

Fourth set: Both players hit the ball well from the baseline. The Spaniard and Italian traded powerful groundstrokes until 4-4. Alcaraz forced a fifth set against a boisterous crowd.

Carlos Alcaraz strong fifth set wore out Sinner. Infosys Stats shows the Spaniard led 3-0 and won 15 majors in five sets to advance 10-1.

I saw him struggling a bit in the third set, but I was cramping as well,” said. It was similar to last year’s Djokovic match. I learnt to be calm and walk through cramps. You must fight. The third set was odd, but the fourth and fifth were excellent. We played terrific tennis, and I’m glad of my persistence today.”

