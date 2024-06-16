Health Authorities in Thailand Warn Traveller About H5N2 Bird Flu

Despite the fact that Thailand has received no cases of bird flu in humans, Department of Disease Control officials advise people returning from areas where there has been an H5N2 outbreak to self-monitor.

The authorities have advised travellers entering Thailand from an outbreak area to keep an eye out for unusual respiratory symptoms within 14 days of arrival and to call a doctor promptly if they suffer any of them.

Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, Thailand’s disease control chief, stated that there have been no occurrences of avian flu in humans since 2006.

However, organizations such as the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and the Department of Livestock have been actively monitoring any animal outbreaks, he said.

Dr Thongchai stated that urgent response procedures are in place in the event of an outbreak, and that the Departments of Medical Sciences and Livestock have laboratory systems to test for the H5N2 viral strain.

He stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the first fatality from Avian Influenza A (H5N2) earlier this month.

According to the WHO, a 59-year-old man in Mexico died on April 24 due to respiratory difficulties, diarrhoea, vomiting, and flu symptoms.

The individual was also stated to have chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure, but had had no contact with fowls.

H5N2 Avian Influenza Virus (Bird Flu)

In March, investigators discovered that a bird flu outbreak had occurred in the man’s neighborhood. The individual was the world’s first person to contract the H5N2 strain. However, the WHO has stated that the risk to the public from this specific virus is negligible.

H5N2 is an avian influenza virus that primarily affects birds but can also infect humans. This virus is a subtype of the Influenza A virus and is extremely infectious in poultry.

While it seldom infects people, the risk exists, particularly for individuals in close contact with infected birds.

The virus can cause serious respiratory difficulties in birds, resulting in high mortality rates and huge economic losses for the poultry sector.

Controlling H5N2 epidemics entails removing diseased birds, quarantining afflicted areas, and improving biosecurity protocols. Vaccines are available, however their efficacy may vary.

Because of its potential to evolve and produce a human pandemic, public health officials keep a close eye on H5N2. Understanding and treating this virus is critical to both animal health and public safety.