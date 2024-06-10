Connect with us

India Defeat Pakistan By 6 Runs In New York During The PAK vs IND Match.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

4 seconds ago

on

India
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking Mohammad Rizwan's wicket. — ICC

(CTN News) – In their second match of the Twenty20 World Cup 2024, India defeated Pakistan by a score of six runs on Sunday at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Currently, the match is in progress.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam was removed from the game by Jasprit Bumrah as soon as he scored 13 runs. Pakistan had gotten off to an incredible start, losing just one wicket in the opening over of the match, but the Green Shirts were unable to build on their lead at that point.

Usman Khan went up to Mohammad Rizwan after the skipper was dismissed to offer him support. Conversely, it was unlucky for the right-hand hitter to lose his wicket to Axar Patel. Usman Khan’s help was being received by Muhammad Rizwan.

Pakistan’s middle-over partnership was crucial to their success, but none of their batsmen could deliver it. Without scoring many runs, Imad Wasim (15 off 23), Shadab Khan (4 off 7), and Fakhar Zaman (13 off 8) all withdrew to the pavilion. Shadab Khan was 4 off 7 and Fakhar Zaman was 13 off 8.

However, the moment Bumrah bowled Rizwan for 31 runs was the one that changed the course of the match moving forward. Bumrah denied the idea that the wicketkeeper batter was the one going to take the Green Shirts to victory, even if it appeared like he was in a strong position.

Pakistan’s innings ended with a final score of 113-7 after 20 overs of play. For India, Bumrah claimed three wickets, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel each claimed two, while Hardik Pandya claimed one.

India’s only three wicket taker was Bumrah.

The Pakistani bowlers utterly controlled the Indian hitters during the first part of the first innings, denying them many opportunities to show off their skills. Throughout the competition, it was one of the matches that everyone was most anticipating.

When Naseem Shah dismissed Virat Kohli in his opening over for just four runs, the Pakistani team was off to a strong start. The Pakistani squad achieved a noteworthy triumph with this one. The Indian team’s skipper, Rohit Sharma, was removed by Shaheen Afridi in the very next over, marking a major victory for the Green Shirts after they had already made considerable progress.

To prevent a potential collapse within the team, Axar Patel was selected to bat at number four against Suryakumar Yadav. But in the eighth over of the contests, Naseem also managed to take him out of the game.

India appeared to be in terrific form with Yadav and Rishabh Pant together, but when Haris Rauf removed Yadav from the game, it was the beginning of India’s slow and steady collapse. Together, Rishabh Pant and Yadav gave the impression that India was doing well.

Amir removed Pant (42 off 31) and Ravindra Jadeja in the 15th over. These two wickets were both claimed in two balls. This incident happened shortly after Suryakumar was disqualified from the competition.

Taking two wickets in two overs was a piece of cake for India.

After Rauf finished causing the most damage, the entire Indian side was dismissed with ease, needing just 19 overs and 119 runs in all. There was no other score assigned.

Naseem and Haris both took three wickets with the ball, which made them extremely noteworthy for Pakistan. Haris was equally astounding. While Amir managed to secure only two, Shaheen Afridi chose to go with one.

The players selected to represent Pakistan in international cricket are Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper; Babar Azam, the captain; Usman Khan; Fakhar Zaman; Iftikhar Ahmed; Shadab Khan; Imad Wasim; Shaheen Afridi; Mohammad Amir; Naseem Shah; and Abrar Ahmed.

The players who comprise the Indian team are Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Rohit Sharma. Arshdeep Singh is an additional team member.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

