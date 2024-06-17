Deranged Gunman Opens Fire on Children at Water Park in Detroit

Officials say at least nine individuals, including two young children and their mother, were wounded after being shot at a city-run water park in Detroit, Michigan by a deranged gunman on Saturday. An 8 year-old boy is said to be in critical condition.

The boy’s mother is also in serious condition after being shot in the abdomen and his 4 year-old brother is stable with a leg wound. The remaining 6 victims, all of whom were 30 years or older, are in stable condition.

At approximately 5 p.m. (21:00 GMT), a guy exited a car in front of Brooklands Plaza water park in Rochester Hills in Detroit Michigan, and fired roughly 30 shots from a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, reloading numerous times, Sheriff Michael Bouchard told a news conference.

One witness stated that the attacker seemed to use two handguns during the attack, although this has not been confirmed.

“People at the water park were falling, getting hit, and trying to run,” Bouchard recalled. “Terrible things that unfortunately all of us in our law enforcement business have seen way too much.” He told the press briefing that the suspect did not live in Rochester Hills, and investigators have yet to determine why he went to the splash pad.

Bouchard claimed that the attack appeared to be random.

Officials did not provide the suspect’s identity, but they characterized him as a 42-year-old white man who they believe lived with his mother.

The perpetrator was “apparently in no hurry.” “He just walked calmly back to his car,” the sheriff explained.

According to Bouchard, the man had no past police contact or criminal background.

“It’s our understanding that he was undergoing some mental health challenges but no one that we know of was notified,” stated the sheriff. He did not comment on the suspect’s mental health background.

At the water park, authorities discovered a handgun, three empty magazines, and 28 expended shot casings. They found a semiautomatic rifle and another handgun at the mans home, which they believe the suspect used to commit suicide.

The Rochester Hills water park is approximately 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

The neighboring village of Oxford Township, also in Oakland County, was the location of a 2021 mass school shooting in which student Ethan Crumbley, then 15, killed four classmates and injured six others, including a teacher.

The Oxford Resiliency Center, which was formed to support those affected by the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, is still open and can assist community members, according to authorities.

“Our most fervent hope, at least at his point, is that all of the injured victims have speedy recoveries,” Bouchard stated.

“None of us … anticipated going into Father’s Day weekend with this kind of tragedy that families will be deeply affected by forever.”

Source: Reuters