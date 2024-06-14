Tesla Shareholders Voted For Elon Musk’s $56 Billion Payout, He Says

(CTN News) – According to Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, shareholder votes on a plan to deliver a record-breaking payout to a multibillionaire and a plan to shift the company’s legal headquarters to Texas are “currently passing by wide margins.”

The shareholders of Tesla have been voting on a variety of various proposals, and one of them includes the prospect of accepting a compensation plan for Musk that was previously agreed upon in 2018 and was valued at $56 billion (£43.8 billion). This plan was initially agreed upon by the shareholders.

Tesla shareholders are expected to approve the offer under consideration.

The corporation held a meeting on Thursday, and it is anticipated that they will publish a public release summarising the results of the vote that took place during that meeting. The meeting was held on Thursday.

Musk expressed his gratitude to the persons who had shown their support for him via a tweet that he was able to send out on social media platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter. An expression of his gratitude was conveyed to those particular individuals.

There were some concerns that Musk might leave the company, but the fact that the stock of the company began trading at a higher level by more than six percent helped to alleviate some of those concerns.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, remarked that this was proof that investors had faith that the acquisition would be brought to a successful end. He said that this shows that investors have faith in the merger.

In an email that he sent out, he claimed, “In a nutshell, if this proposal went south, a lot of bad things and scenarios could have happened, including Musk beginning a path to not being CEO of Tesla.”

On the other hand, legal experts have pointed out that there is no absolute certainty that the re-vote, which is not legally binding, would be accepted by the court that froze the contract and will enable the corporation to restore the compensation package.

