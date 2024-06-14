Philippines Cracks Down on Illegal Offshore Gambling Sites

Philippine authorities have initiated a crackdown on illegal offshore gambling operators, many of which are owned by Chinese enterprises, as calls to restrict their activities grow owing to alleged links to crime syndicates.

The chairman of the Philippines’ gaming authority stated on Thursday that approximately 250 to 300 offshore gambling enterprises are operating in the nation without a permit. This is around six times more than the country’s 46 legitimate gaming operators.

“Together with the police, we search for these illegal operators, conduct raids, and shut them down,” Alejandro Tengco, head of the state regulator Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), told Reuters by phone.

The online gaming sector began in the Philippines in 2016 and expanded rapidly as operators took advantage of the country’s lax gaming rules to attract clients in China, where gambling is illegal.

At their peak, the Philippine offshore gaming operators, or Pogos, numbered 300 and employed over 300,000 Chinese labourers. Tengco added that the pandemic and harsher tax restrictions had driven many people to relocate or go underground.

Human trafficking, torture and kidnapping

Reports of Pogo-related crimes such as human trafficking, torture, kidnapping, and fraudulent operations such as credit card, cryptocurrency investment, and “love scams” — when criminals assume fictitious online identities to persuade victims to pay them money — prompted the crackdown.

In March, law enforcement stormed a Pogo factory in Pampanga province, rescuing over 800 workers, including Filipino and Chinese citizens, according to local media.

Security officials have also raised worry about illegal Pogos, with the defence minister stating that criminal syndicates masquerading as Pogos pose a national security risk, and the national security council stating that these unlawful actions must not be permitted.

“The concern is that we should stop these syndicated criminal activities operating out of our base, which weaken our financial standing, country ratings, (and) corrupt our society,” Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pagcor’s Tengco stated that the gaming regulator would comply with the government’s final decision on Pogos, which might include banning the business entirely.

Tengco estimates that the government will collect 24.5 billion pesos ($417 million) in Pogo fees and taxes this year from 46 licenced Pogos, half of which are Chinese enterprises.

Source: Reuters