Chrysler Company Recalls More Than 211,000 SUVs And Pickups

(CTN News) – The electronic stability control systems of more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks manufactured by Chrysler, owned by Stellantis, are being recalled in the United States due to a software fault that has the potential to disable these systems.

The recall is being handled in response to the fact that Stellantis is the owner of Chrysler. Due to the fact that it is possible for these systems to become dysfunctional, the recall is being carried out.

To provide further clarification, the recall is relevant to select models of the Dodge Durango, Ram 2500, and Ram 3500 that were manufactured in the year 2022. The materials that were issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicate that there is a possibility that the anti-lock brake control module of these automobiles will encounter a failure of some kind.

This failure has the potential to result in the loss of stability control, which is an essential component of safety. As a consequence, the likelihood of a collision occurring will ultimately be increased as a consequence of this malfunction.

Dealers will provide free software updates for the anti-lock brake control module as a solution to the problem that has previously been identified.

The criteria of the warranty will be satisfied as a result of this. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is scheduled to send out notification letters to owners and dealers on July 26. These letters will be sent out. I cannot say for definite that the update will be released before that time, but there is a possibility that it will be accessible far earlier.

Stellantis issued a statement in which a spokeswoman for the company mentioned that a “routine review of customer feedback” led to an investigation by the company, which ultimately led to the detection of the software error that was affecting some vehicles.

This information was included in the statement. In a statement, a spokesman for Chrysler claimed that the company “urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices.” Despite the fact that Chrysler is not aware of any injuries or accidents that have occurred as a result of the recall, this is the case nevertheless.

This fault may be present in a total of 211,581 automobiles, which were manufactured within specific time periods ranging from April 2021 to December 2022,

Auburn Hills, Michigan, is the headquarters of Chrysler.

The business believes that this defect may be present in that number of automobiles. According to the findings of the research carried out by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this includes 53,167 Dodge Durangos, 157,890 Ram 2500s, and 524 Ram 3500s.

The findings of the investigation indicate that there are a few “similar vehicles” that are not included in this recall’s scope of coverage.

This is because these automobiles were built either before or after the time periods that are likely to have been affected, and/or they had different software for their anti-lock brake control module. Both of these factors contributed to the fact that this condition occurred.

Using the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and/or Chrysler’s recall search, motorists are able to determine whether or not their particular vehicle is included in this recall and get additional information. Additionally, they receive the opportunity to obtain extra information.

A spokeswoman for Stellantis stated that there would be a recall of about 17,462 vehicles in Canada, as well as 2,313 vehicles in Mexico and 5,023 vehicles in select countries outside of North America. The recall will take place, according to the spokeswoman. One more country that will be affected by this recall is the United States of America.

