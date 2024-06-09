Connect with us

News Learning Regional News

Thailand Celebrates the Birth of Twin Baby Elephants
Advertisement

News

Saudi Arabia Raises $11.2 Billion from Aramco Stock Offering to Fund Economic Transformation

News

Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City, has died at 87

News

2 Earthquakes Have Been Reported Near Lake Lanier In Georgia

News

Pakistan Elected to UN Security Council with Massive Majority

News

Thailand Issue Warning to "Jurassic World" Producers on Filming in National Parks

News Regional News

Thailand's Resort Town of Pattaya Records 4 Balcony Deaths in One Month

News

OpenAI to Start Using News Content from News Corp in Multiyear Deal

News

How To Recover From A Google Update (A Checklist)

News

Sri Lanka Approves Elon Musk's Starlink To Provide Internet Services

News

Even As The ECB Continues Its Fight Against Inflation, It Cuts Rates

News

SpaceX Tests Its Massive Starship Rocket For The Fourth Time

News

Court Upholds Israel's Ban on News Agency Al Jazeera

News

Dollar Trading Based On US Services Sector Data

News

UnitedHealth Hack Leaves Community Health Centers Encumbered By Red Tape

News

Launch Of Boeing's Starliner Capsule And Crew After Long Delays

News

Thailand Extends Digital Nomad Visa to Five Years

News

Boeing Quality Plan Access Requested By US House Lawmakers

News Regional News

Parents Who Claim Their Boy is the Reincarnated Son of Lord Buddha Ordered to Stop Profiteering

News

Treasury Official Says Budget Assistance Will Help Ukraine Fight Corruption

News

Thailand Celebrates the Birth of Twin Baby Elephants

Avatar of CTN News

Published

13 mins ago

on

Twin Elephants
Twin calves were born in the Royal Elephant Kraal Village: Post Image

Chamchuree, a 36-year-old Asian elephant has given birth to twin baby elehpants, a male and female in Ayutthaya in Thailand, an uncommon occurrence for the pachyderm, according to the Phra Kochaban Foundation.

The twins were born on Friday night at the Royal Elephant Kraal Village in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, according to foundation president Laithongrian Meephan.

Chamchuree gave birth to a male calf weighing roughly 80 kilogrammes before giving birth to a female calf weighing 60 kilogrammes, much to the astonishment and delight of the caregivers, he said.

Twin Baby Elephants Thailand

Elephant Gives Birth to Twins in Ayutthaya, Thailand

The twin calves are the kraal’s 94th and 95th births in 27 years, and their father is a 29-year-old elephant named Siam. Mr Laithongrian stated that he had witnessed twin births, but the calves were typically of the same gender.

Twins of different sexes were uncommon, he noted, and Chamchuree’s calves could be the world’s first twin Asian elephants of different sexes. According to Mr Laithongrian, a mahout was hurt while assisting Chamchuree with the birth and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a team of wildlife and park officials in Kanchanaburi has initiated a mission to find a sick female elephant named Soithong and offer medical care.

According to local officials, the 15-year-old wild elephant has a swollen left cheek that requires examination and treatment, and the team is currently seeking for the animal to provide her with the necessary care. The elephant, who gave birth to a male calf two years ago, was discovered with the injuries around a month ago as she ventured near the village.

Twin Elephants

Twin Elephants Rare

Authorities were notified, and a specialized team was assembled to find and treat the elephant. It is unknown what level of success they are experiencing.

Twin elephants are unusual and fascinating. Twin births in the wild are rare among these huge mammals, occurring in less than 1% of occurrences. When twins do appear, it’s a sight to see.

These baby elephants grow up together, developing a unique bond. They share everything, from food to the safety of their mother and herd. The twin calves are especially popular among researchers and nature enthusiasts. They provide a unique insight into elephant family dynamics and survival methods.

Twins frequently have a difficult start because of the additional demands placed on their mother. However, if they make it past the early stages, their chances of success improve. These twins represent both the hardships and wonders of nature, making them a source of ongoing fascination and appreciation.
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies