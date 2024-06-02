Real Madrid Crowned Kings of Europe Winning the Champions League Final

Real Madrid won the Champions League final 2-0 over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, extending their reign as European champions for a record 15th time.

The Spanish team, who were huge favourites heading into the game, were outplayed for lengthy periods until breaking Dortmund’s resistance with late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr.

Veteran right back Carvajal headed in a Toni Kroos corner in the 74th minute, and Carlo Ancelotti’s team came to life. Vinicius slid home Real’s second in the 83rd minute, quieting the yellow-clad Dortmund fans who had produced a wall of noise throughout the Champions League final.

Madrid’s success comes just a year after Manchester City won the trophy for the first time, a victory that many predicted would usher in a new era of supremacy for Guardiola’s squad in Europe. Instead, Ancelotti emphasized his argument for being called the best coach of his generation with his continuing dominance in the Champions League.

In addition to three titles with Real Madrid, he won twice with AC Milan. This season, he also won the Spanish league championship, his sixth in five countries.

Real Madrid’s Dominance

Madrid’s dominance in the competition defies belief, with more than twice as many wins as anyone else. Milan is the second-most successful club, with seven. Real Madrid has won nine Champions League titles, the second in three seasons.

“This is the love story of Real Madrid and the European Cup.” Players come and go, but we can claim that this is our competition,” Madrid’s president Florentino Perez stated.

Its domination will be difficult to overcome, with Kylian Mbappe poised to sign as a free agency from Paris Saint-Germain during the winter and Brazil’s rising star Endrick on the way.

Not that Perez would confirm Mbappe’s arrival.

“You can ask me as many times as you want, but I am only going to talk about the players that are on Real Madrid’s team,” he stated. “Especially today, when we have just won the European Cup.

” These are the players who deserve all the accolades. “The future?” We’ll have to discuss that later.” However, Ancelotti is already thinking about the future.

“The demand in this club is consistent. “It is never satisfied,” he explained. “We will come back with same eagerness and with same excitement and anticipation as before.”

Vinicius shot past Kobel

Dortmund suffered the price for failing to capitalise on their first-half lead when Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved several shots and Niclas Fullkrug hit the post.

Madrid capitalized after the break when Carvajal met Kroos’ corner at the near post and powered a header past Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Vinicius shot past Kobel to make it 2-0 and rushed off in delight after his goal ended Dortmund’s dreams of pulling off one of the biggest Champions League upsets in recent history. Vinicius later celebrated by taking selfies with rapper Jay-Z, who was in the crowd of 86,000.

For a long time, the Germans appeared capable of stopping Madrid after dominating the opportunities in the first half.

Coach Edin Terzic outmanoeuvred Ancelotti in every area, and Madrid’s stars were muted.

Only Courtois and the frame of the goal kept the scores equal at halftime after the keeper twice denied Karim Adeyemi and then watched Fullkrug’s sliding effort rebound against the post.

“There was the momentum when the game turned around and you see why they are the champions of this competition,” Terzic stated. “We couldn’t manage to score and that was the key why we didn’t manage to win the game.”

Source: VORNews