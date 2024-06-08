Pakistan to Celebrate Eidul Azha on June 17: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Confirms

(CTN News) – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said on Friday that it had sighted the Zilhaj moon and that Eidul Azha would be marked on June 17.

This summit was held in the Pakistan Meteorological Department office in Karachi, with parallel zonal sessions in the provincial capitals and Islamabad.

Officials from the Peshawar zonal conference stated that the moon had been observed, but the central committee will make the formal announcement.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, later told a press conference in Karachi that Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 17 following reports of moon sightings from cities across the country, including Peshawar, Attock, Kohat, Mianwali, Taxila, Murree, Narowal, and Lahore.

“You know this is a very blessed month, and the merits of these 10 days [of Haj] have also been explained,” he remarked, urging people to devote the days to worship.

Maulana Azad stated that the country was progressing and urged everyone to unite to counter the adversaries’ designs.

He also stated that the nation’s prayers were directed toward law enforcement authorities working to protect the country’s security.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court confirmed the sighting of the Zilhaj moon, marking the start of the Islamic calendar’s final month.

The Haj ceremonies will begin on June 14, with the Day of Arafat on June 15. Eidul Azha will be celebrated in the Kingdom on June 16.

What is Eidul Azha

In Islam, there are two major Eids (Celebration Festivals): Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and Eidul Azha, the greater Eid, which occurs after the yearly Hajj pilgrimage, at the time of Qurbani (sacrifice).

Although Eid-ul-Adha has no direct relationship to the Hajj Pilgrimage, it is only one day after Hajj and has temporal significance.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic Lunar Calendar’s last (twelfth) month, Dhu-al-Hijjah. Following the completion of the yearly Holy Pilgrimage of Hajj, which is one of Islam’s Five Pillars and is a requirement for all Muslims who meet certain criteria, the moon’s legal sighting determines the day of celebration.

Eidul Azha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s love to Allah SWT and willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail. At the moment of sacrifice, Allah SWT replaced Ismail with a ram, who was to be slaughtered in place of his son. This command from Allah SWT tested Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness and devotion to execute his Lord’s command without question. Therefore, Eidul Azha denotes the holiday of sacrifice.

Eidul Azha celebrations might last two to four days, depending on the country. The act of Qurbani (sacrifice) takes place after the Eid Salaah (Eid Prayers), held in congregation at the nearest mosque on the morning of Eid.

The act of Qurbani involves murdering an animal as a sacrifice to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice for Allah SWT. This is also known as “Udhiya.” The days of animal sacrifice last three days, from the 10th to the 12th of Dhu-al-Hijjah.

The sacrificed animal must be a sheep, lamb, goat, cow, bull, or camel; a sheep, lamb, or goat has one Qurbani share, while a bull, cow, or camel has seven shares. The animal must be in good health and over a particular age before being slain in a “halal” friendly, Islamic manner.

The Qurbani meat can then be divided into three equal portions per share: one-third for yourself and your family, one-third for friends, and the remaining third to be donated to those in need.

Traditionally, the day is spent partying with family, friends, and loved ones, generally in new or best dress and exchanging gifts.