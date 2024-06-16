Thailand Introduces Visa-Free Entry for 93 Countries, Including UAE and UK, to Boost Tourism and Economy

(CTN News) – Thailand allows visa-free entry for 93 nations, including the UAE and the United Kingdom, to increase tourism and the economy. Indian passport holders can now visit for up to two months without a visa.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely harmed the global tourism industry, and Thailand’s new visa-free policy, which includes a comprehensive list of 93 nations, is part of a larger effort to revive it. Visa requirements are being eased in countries worldwide, including Thailand, to revitalise tourism sectors.

In a landmark development, Thailand has dropped the disputed idea of levying a THB 300 ($8.20) tourism fee on international visitors arriving by air. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin indicated this week that his administration will forsake the previous government’s proposal.

This proposal also benefits remote workers, business travelers, event organizers, destination management organizations, MICE planners, postgraduate students, and retirees by allowing longer stays.

It indicates Thailand’s commitment to revitalizing tourism and boosting its economy. Beginning next month, visitors from these nations can immerse themselves in Thai culture and landscapes for up to 60 days.

Remote workers can also expect a visa extension for up to five years, with each visit lasting up to 180 days. Thailand, recognized for its affordability and appeal, has long been a popular destination for international tourists.

In 2023, Thailand saw around 24.5 million international visitors. With these new laws, the Thai government hopes to increase tourist numbers to 25 and 30 million annually.

Indian passport holders can now visit Thailand for up to two months without a visa. The Thai government has launched a new campaign to increase tourism by enticing people from all backgrounds—professionals, students, and retirees—to remain for extended periods.

Thailand’s tourism spiked in 2023, with arrivals reaching roughly 28.15 million, up from 11 million in prior years. The COVID-19 pandemic severely damaged the tourism industry, but it has significantly recovered.

The industry played a crucial role in Thailand’s economic recovery because of the significant revenue increase it brought—more than 58.919 billion USD from both domestic and foreign visitors.

“I believe Thailand’s decision to establish a visa-free policy for 93 countries and remove the proposed tourism levy indicates a smart step to revitalise its tourism business sustainably.

This effort makes travel easier for millions and demonstrates Thailand’s dedication to welcoming visitors with open arms. Thailand is well-positioned to generate economic growth while supporting sustainable tourist practices.

As the world recovers from the pandemic, such policies are critical for strengthening global ties and guaranteeing long-term economic resilience,” remarked Anup Kumar Keshan, editor-in-chief of TTW.

All 93 countries have visa-free entry to Thailand.

Thailand’s new visa-free entrance policy welcomes visitors from 93 countries. This innovative initiative aims to attract visitors from other places, thereby enhancing tourism and economic growth.

Thailand now allows travelers from Sweden, Lithuania, Austria, Greece, France, Hungary, Slovenia, Latvia, Switzerland, Mexico, Croatia, Italy, Spain, Colombia, and Portugal to remain for extended periods.

The regulation also applies to Georgia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, San Marino, Andorra, Monaco, Malta, Germany, Slovakia, Romania, Norway, Argentina, Iceland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Cyprus, Estonia, Bulgaria, Poland, Belgium, and Albania.

In addition to these European and American countries, visa-free access is available to several Asian and Oceanic nations. This policy applies to the following countries: Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Oman, Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, the Maldives, Hong Kong, Nepal, Taiwan, India, Kazakhstan, Fiji, China, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Myanmar, South Korea, Laos, the United Arab Emirates, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Cambodia, the Philippines, Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, and Morocco.

This programme also includes African and Middle Eastern countries, such as Jordan and South Africa. This visa-free entry policy also applies to Guatemala, Macau, Singapore, Ukraine, Brazil, Finland, South Africa, Jordan, Ireland, Belarus, Jamaica, Brunei, Qatar, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Panama, Ecuador, Liechtenstein, Chile, Tonga, Peru, Russia, and Canada. This vast list demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to welcoming international travellers and growing its tourism industry.

Thailand’s progressive visa-free policy for 93 countries, the abolition of the proposed tourism tax and growing demand from travelers, particularly from India, point to a bright future for the country’s tourism business.

Thailand is prepared to recover from the pandemic’s effects and enhance its economy through a solid tourist intake. Thailand continues solidifying its position as a top worldwide destination, ready to welcome millions of visitors eager to experience its rich culture and breathtaking scenery.

The Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Suvarnabhumi International Airport, the principal international airport servicing Thailand’s capital, is mostly located in the Racha Thewa subdistrict, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan Province. It is one of Southeast Asia’s largest international airports and a major regional aviation center.

Suvarnabhumi Airport has an impressive, modern architectural design and is a significant hub for local and international aircraft. The airport is well-known for its efficiency and vast amenities, including various food and retail options, luxury lounges, and cutting-edge services.

It also houses the world’s tallest control towers and the fourth-largest single-building airport terminal. In 2023, the airport handled over 51.67 million passengers, delivering a smooth and enjoyable travel experience for millions yearly.

Top 10 Tourist Destinations in Thailand

Bangkok: Known for its vibrant street life, ornate temples like Wat Arun, and opulent Grand Palace, Thailand’s vibrant capital is a big draw.

Phuket: Thailand’s largest island, known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and Phang Nga Bay.

Chiang Mai: A cultural and natural paradise in northern Thailand, Chiang Mai is home to hundreds of elaborate temples and the world-famous Night Bazaar.

Krabi: Known for its white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and impressive limestone cliffs, Krabi is known for its breathtaking scenery.

Pattaya: A coastal city in Thailand known for its beaches, lush tropical gardens, and vibrant nightlife.

Ayutthaya: This ancient city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to many historic ruins and temples that represent Thailand’s rich past.

Koh Samui: is known for its palm-fringed beaches, coconut groves, luxury resorts, and the statue of the Big Buddha.

Hua Hin: Boasting a royal palace, beautiful beaches, and a night market, Hua Hin is a popular seaside resort city.

Pai: A small town in the mountains of northern Thailand, Pai is known for its natural hot springs, waterfalls, and laid-back atmosphere.

Kanchanaburi: In addition to the Death Railway and the Bridge over the River Kwai, Kanchanaburi has a number of beautiful national parks and waterfalls.