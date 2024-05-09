Tour Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand, Driver Killed, 29 Injured

The driver of a tour bus has been killed and 29 passengers injured, two of them seriously, when their tour bus, bound for Bangkok from Chiang Mai, skidded off the road and crashed into a tree on Tuesday night.

The collision took place on the Phahonyothin Road in Ban Mae Tia, Thoen District, Lampang Province, northern Thailand.

Mr. Churapat Pramaso, the driver, became caught behind the steering wheel, needing emergency responders to use the jaws of life to free him, but he had already died.

According to Thai media, the majority of the tour bus passengers were just mildly injured, but two sustained more serious injuries. Everyone was sent to Thoen and Lampang hospitals for treatment.

Police believe that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to treacherous road conditions caused by heavy rain.

Bus accidents in Thailand are a big problem, with frightening death rates attributed to reckless driving, poor vehicle maintenance, and inadequate safety standards.

Many buses lack basic safety equipment such as seatbelts, resulting in devastating crashes that kill dozens of people.

Speeding is common, and drivers frequently work excessively long hours, increasing the likelihood of an accident. While authorities promise to crack down, enforcement is slack, allowing the carnage to continue unabated on Thai roadways.