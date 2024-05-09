Connect with us

News Northern Thailand

Tour Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand, Driver Killed, 29 Injured
Advertisement

News Health

Thailand's Prime Minister Vows to Relisted Cannabis as a Narcotic

News

TC Energy's Spin-Off Faces Obstacles In The Gulf Of Mexico

News

Air India Express Is Accused Of Mismanagement By India's Labour Commissioner

News

Michigan City Officials Report At Least 1 Tornado Causing Considerable Damage.

News

IMF Drafts Approval For Bangladesh To Receive Nearly $1.2 Billion.

News

China's Yuan Surges to Six-Week High Against Dollar on Catch-Up Rally

News Regional News

Cannabis Laws in Thailand Face New Scrutiny with New Health Minister

News

Swiss Army Knife Maker Plans To Produce a Version Without a Blade.

News

EPFO Is Considering Its Options After The HC's Foreign Laborer Ruling.

News

Protecting Medicare, Social Security, And Medicaid Requires Lawmakers' Action.

News

Israel's Ban on Al Jazeera: Impact on Reporting and International Reactions

News News Asia

Myanmar's Military Bans Men of Conscription-Age From Working Abroad

News

Graduate Of Ohio State Falls During Graduation And Dies

News

Thailand's Royal Family Celebrates Coronation Day with Grand Festivities

News News Asia

Police in India Investigate Deepfake Videos as Election Gets Heated

News Northern Thailand Regional News

Thailand to Educate Farmers on Environmentally Friendly Rice Farming Techniques

News News Asia

China's Claims Over the South China Sea Called "Absurd and Ludicrous"

News

Santaquin Police Officer Killed By Driver Has Been Captured, Cox Says

News

Accident At The White House Gate Results In Motorist Death

News

Tour Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand, Driver Killed, 29 Injured

Avatar of CTN News

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Tour Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand, Driver Killed, 29 Injured
Rescue Workers Respond to Bus Crash: File Image

The driver of a tour bus has been killed and 29 passengers injured, two of them seriously, when their tour bus, bound for Bangkok from Chiang Mai, skidded off the road and crashed into a tree on Tuesday night.

The collision took place on the Phahonyothin Road in Ban Mae Tia, Thoen District, Lampang Province, northern Thailand.

Mr. Churapat Pramaso, the driver, became caught behind the steering wheel, needing emergency responders to use the jaws of life to free him, but he had already died.

Tour Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand, Driver Killed, 29 Injured

According to Thai media, the majority of the tour bus passengers were just mildly injured, but two sustained more serious injuries. Everyone was sent to Thoen and Lampang hospitals for treatment.

Police believe that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to treacherous road conditions caused by heavy rain.

Tour Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand, Driver Killed, 29 Injured

Bus accidents in Thailand are a big problem, with frightening death rates attributed to reckless driving, poor vehicle maintenance, and inadequate safety standards.

Many buses lack basic safety equipment such as seatbelts, resulting in devastating crashes that kill dozens of people.

Speeding is common, and drivers frequently work excessively long hours, increasing the likelihood of an accident. While authorities promise to crack down, enforcement is slack, allowing the carnage to continue unabated on Thai roadways.

Tour Bus Goes Up in Flames, 30 Passengers Escape Death

Tour Bus Goes Up in Flames, 30 Passengers Escape Death

 
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies