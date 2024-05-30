2-Year-Old Kangaroo Escapes from Chiang Mai Zoo

Staff at the Chiang Mai Zoo are frantically hunting for a female red kangaroo that escaped while keepers were cleaning its cage on Wednesday morning. Keepers were cleaning the cage and preparing a food for the two-year-old kangaroo when it bolted at 7.50 a.m.

“The kangaroo unexpectedly jumped towards the cage door. Staff attempted to stop it, but the kangaroo rapidly hopped away through the zoo entrance,” Chiang Mai Zoo director Wuthichai Muangman said said.

When dogs barked, the kangaroo appeared scared as it headed up Huai Kaew Road towards Doi Suthep before turning into the hamlet in front of the navy seismic research station. Officials discovered its footsteps near the Khun Chang Khian stream, near a village, he said.

The zoo’s administration has asked residents to report any sightings of the kangaroo. Zoo personnel have also been looking for a drone to help with the search.

Mr Wuthichai stated that he did not want the kangaroo to reach a large forest, and he was also concerned that dogs would harm it. The zoo now has 23 kangaroos, including three male breeders and 15 females.

The Chiang Mai Zoo

Chiang Mai Zoo is a must-see attraction for families and animal enthusiasts. Located in the northern region of Thailand, it is home to a diverse assortment of creatures from several species and continents, including Australia.

There are pandas, koalas, and kangaroos, as well as hippos and flamingos. The pandas are very popular, especially since they are part of a conservation project.

Don’t miss the aquarium, which has a spectacular underwater tunnel that leads you through a world of fish, sharks, and rays swimming just above you.

The zoo also offers a night safari, where visitors can witness nocturnal species in their natural habitat. It’s well-kept, roomy, and offers an entertaining and instructive experience for people of all ages. With so many food shops and rest spots, you could easily spend the entire day exploring.

There is a lot of ground to cover, so make sure to wear comfortable shoes. Chiang Mai Zoo provides a one-of-a-kind and fascinating experience, whether you’re taking photos or simply enjoying the scenery.