WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 Live Stream Instructions

(CTN News) – The King of the Ring competition, which WWE King And Queen has been conducting for the past three years, is making its debut as the King and Queen of the Ring.

The King of the Ring competition for male superstars and the Queen of the Ring competition for female superstars are currently underway.

This marks the 23rd installment of the King of the Ring tournament. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments were most recently won by Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega. They both emerged victorious in their respective categories.

Who are the King and Queen of the Ring?

WWE Superstars from Raw and SmackDown compete against one another in a tournament with a single elimination to determine who will win the final match. In this particular year, there were sixteen male contestants and sixteen female competitors.

The finals have been reached after a series of weeks of competition. Gunther will compete against Randy Orton in the men’s division, while Lyra Valkyria will face off against Nia Jax in the women’s division. The King & Queen of the Ring will be crowned, and the champions will have the opportunity to compete for the global championship at SummerSlam in August.

The commencement of King and Queen of the Ring in the United States will be designated by a specific time. This page provides all the necessary information regarding the Premium Live Event (PLE) for your convenience.

What is the schedule and location of the WWE King & Queen of the Ring event?

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, the WWE King & Queen of the Ring PLE will commence at one o’clock in the afternoon Eastern Time (ET) and ten o’clock in the morning Pacific Time (PT). The WWE YouTube channel will host the Countdown to King and Queen of the Ring at eleven o’clock Eastern Time (ET) and eight o’clock Pacific Time (PT). The Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will serve as the venue for this year’s tournament.

Peacock is a viable option for viewing the live stream of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring will be streamed in the United States by Peacock. The sole location where WWE main event champions (PLEs) such as Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, and Clash at the Castle can be located is Peacock.

Peacock provides two distinct membership plans: Premium with advertising, which is priced at $6 per month, and Premium Plus, which is priced at $12 per month. The King and Queen of the Ring will be considered as prospective alternatives in both of the plans.

The WWE Network is the platform through which fans outside of the United States can view King and Queen of the Ring. The price will vary based on your location. The match program will feature the WWE’s King and Queen of the Ring.

Only two of the five contests scheduled for the event are the King and Queen of the Ring finals. Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul, who is presently the United States Champion, in the forthcoming match.

Simultaneously, Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan, and Sami Zayn will engage in a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable. Both of these bouts are scheduled to occur at the same time.

Please review the entire roster for WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will compete for the WWE Championship, which is currently undisputed.

Sami Zayn (c), Chad Gable (with Otis), and Bronson Reed will compete in the WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match. The principal challenger will be Sami Zayn. Becky Lynch will face off against Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship.

The final bout of the Queen of the Ring tournament was won by Raw. A. Jax Nia in the SmackDown versus Lyra Valkyria combat

The King of the Ring tournament’s championship match will feature Raw’s Gunther and SmackDown’s Randy Orton.

