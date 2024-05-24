First Teaser For ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Released By Activision

(CTN News) – It is anticipated that the “Call of Duty” franchise will continue to grow in the years to come with the release of other games.

Activision, which is a division of Microsoft, announced on Thursday that it will be releasing a new first-person shooter game with the title “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.” The game will be available for purchase.

You will be able to purchase the game during this time. Additionally, a teaser for the game has been made available to the general public by the software business.

The developer of the game has claimed that fresh content will be supplied during the Xbox Games Showcase in June, despite the fact that no extra information has been provided and there has been no supplementary information offered.

The fact that these statements have not been made public does not change the reality that this is the case. Shortly after this, there will be a presentation that will be known as “Black Ops 6 Direct.”

This presentation will take place immediately after this. The transmission of both of the activities is something that is going to be carried out at some point in the period forward.

“Black Ops 6” is the first new “Call of Duty” game released following the release of “Black Ops Cold War” in 2020.

This game is the fourth installment in the series. The fourth game in the series is the one that you are currently playing. This game marked the formal launch of the sixth installment in the series, which was released with its immediate release.

Treyarch and Call Of Duty Raven Software were the companies that were responsible for the production of the next entry in the military game franchise. Activision was the firm that was in charge of publishing the game.

The game was developed by Raven Software and Treyarch, the two organizations that were responsible for its creation.

The first “Call of Duty” video game, launched in 2003,

Was developed by Infinity Ward, the firm responsible for its creation. First of a series of video games, this game was the first chapter. Since then, a variety of spinoffs and formats have been made available by other firms, such as Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games, amongst others.

These companies have made these options available to the public. The public now has access to these spinoffs and formats that were previously unavailable.

During the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, which will begin airing on June 9 at ten o’clock in the morning Pacific Time, there will be news from a variety of firms. Companies like Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Games are included in this group of businesses.

Furthermore, during the presentation Call Of Duty,

Titles produced by Microsoft’s third-party partners will be displayed. At the same time, there will be publications available for purchase that are released by publishers who are not affiliated with Microsoft.

This is going to be the very first showcase that the company has conducted since the merger with Activision Blizzard, which occurred not too long ago. This is because the corporation has recently merged with those two companies.

Los Angeles will play host to the Summer Gaming Fest, a convention for the video gaming industry, beginning on June 7th. This event is scheduled to take place in the city of Los Angeles. It is planned that the Xbox Games Showcase will take place on the weekend that immediately follows the event that is now being conducted.

The teaser for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” can be found in the video that can be seen to the right of this text. You will be able to watch it.

SEE ALSO:

‘The Voice’ Finale: Lainey Wilson Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry