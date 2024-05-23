Connect with us

Entertainment

'The Voice' Finale: Lainey Wilson Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry
Advertisement

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Flings Her Arms In The Air As She Walks The Red Carpet

Entertainment

Hellblade 2 Shouldn't Feel That Long For a Short Game

Entertainment

Mkvcinemas: Download the Latest Hollywood, Bollywood, and South Indian Movies

Entertainment

"SNL's" Sabrina Carpenter Blows Us Away With Her 'Espresso' Performance

Entertainment

Billie Eilish's New Song 'Skinny' Addresses Body Shamers

Entertainment

Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 Marks His Return To The Big Screen

Entertainment

Vega Movie 2024: Watch Free Bollywood Movies, Tamil Movies, Telugu Movies, and More

Entertainment

Producers At Bridgerton Reveal How They Handle Spicy Scenes

Entertainment

Thai Actress Mai Davika is Challenged by Chinese Language Songs in Chinese Variety Show "Ride the Wind 2024"

Entertainment

The Megalopolis Trailer: Driver, LaBeouf & Fishburne Take On Francis Ford Coppola

Entertainment

Streaming 'Demon Slayer (Kimetsu No Yaiba)' Season 4 'Hashira Training Arc'

Entertainment

The Beach Boys Brian Wilson, 81 Placed Under Conservatorship

Entertainment

Thesparkshop.in Wireless-Earbuds-Bluetooth-5-0-8d-Stereo-Sound-hi-fi: You Can Enjoy Your Music Anywhere, Anytime

Entertainment

HD Movie Hub: Stream and Download Thousands of Movies for Free

Entertainment

'Lord Of The Rings' Movie Announcement Restores Online Fan Film "Hunt For Gollum"

Entertainment

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: How Canadians Can Watch

Entertainment

HDHub4U 2024 - Watch Latest Movies & TV Shows in HD Quality

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant With Justin Bieber's First Child

Entertainment

Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava Resigns After Relinquishing Her Title

Entertainment

‘The Voice’ Finale: Lainey Wilson Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

3 hours ago

on

Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson receives Grand Ole Opry induction on 'The Voice' finale

(CTN News) – Reba McEntire announced that Lainey Wilson had recently joined the Grand Ole Opry as an official member of the organization.

It was she who was the one who divulged the information. Among the individuals that were present in the audience, she was the one who provided them with information.

Following her performance on the final episode of The Voice, which took place on Tuesday, May 21, the artist, who is 32 years old, was presented with the honor by the Voice coach, who is 69 years old. The Lainey Wilson episode was broadcast on Tuesday.

The episode was shown on Tuesday (the broadcast day). The episode was shown on Tuesday, which was the day that it was broadcast. Tuesday was the day that the program was shown on television; it was also the day that it was broadcast.

The announcement that Reba McEntire will be inducted into the elite organization that acknowledges the most significant figures in the country music industry was made by Reba McEntire.

It was in response to her laudatory words regarding Lainey Wilson artistic abilities that she made this announcement public. The dissemination of the news was a direct result of the statements that she made.

“I am proud of you, Lainey Wilson.”

She spoke out loud, conveying her affection for Lainey Wilson. You never failed to give a performance that was nothing less than excellent in every single instance.

When McEntire entered the platform, she immediately made the following statement: “I have heard that I have inspired you in what you have done so far, and I am thrilled to death if I have had anything to do with your career because you are blowing it up.” McEntire’s comment was delivered immediately after she entered the stage. As soon as she went onto the stage, McEntire made her statement, which was readily visible.

When Reba McEntire made this statement, she was referring to the fact that she had been there for her throughout her entire career.

When Lainey Wilson McEntire made this statement, she was alluding to the fact that on previous occasions, she had served as a source of motivation for you in relation to the occurrences that had occurred in the past.

“I was so proud of you at the ACMs the other night, and I couldn’t be more proud to be the one that helps you continue to bridge the gap between our generations,” she wrote in her letter of congratulations. “I am so happy for you.”

“I am so happy for you.” I wanted to send you a message to let you know that I am on your side. If you are interested in becoming an official member of the Grand Ole Opry, I would be thrilled to invite you to join the organization. If you are interested in joining the Grand Ole Opry, I would be happy to take this opportunity. This invitation is one that I would be delighted to extend to you.

“Holy bejeweled!” “That’s a birthday gift right there!” In the midst of the passionate embrace that Lainey Wilson was delivering to Reba McEntire, she took the opportunity to express her satisfaction.

“That’s a birthday gift right there!” The fact that she had celebrated her birthday on May 19th was the subject of her statement, and she was referring to the fact that she had celebrated her birthday on that particular day.

SEE ALSO:

Kelly Rowland Flings Her Arms In The Air As She Walks The Red Carpet

Hellblade 2 Shouldn’t Feel That Long For a Short Game
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies