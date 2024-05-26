The Rapper Nicki Minaj Films Her Own Arrest In Amsterdam

(CTN News) – Nicki Minaj uploaded a video of her alleged arrest in Amsterdam on Saturday morning.The video was widely shared on social media.

During the event, officials attempted to arrest Minaj for possessing drugs at Amsterdam airport, as stated in the Instagram Live video that she shared about the incident.

Instagram Live footage may only be accessed when it is being filmed, but videos of the conversation have been re-shared on the social media platform. Nicki Minaj is shown being informed by officials at the airport that she is being arrested and that her personal items would be subject to inspection.

In a statement to NBC News, a spokeswoman for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee stated that a woman who was 41 years old was brought into custody at Schiphol Airport on suspicion of “possession of soft drugs.”

Minaj is heard in the video being told by an official that she is being held for “carrying drugs” and that she should get into their car so that they can transport her to the police station. The official can be heard saying this to Nicki Minaj from the video.

Nicki Minaj responded by saying, “I require legal representation. I refuse to enter that area.”

As soon as she stepped into the official vehicle, Nicki Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, began to feel worried about her upcoming performance in Manchester, England.

The vocalist of “Super Bass” is able to hear the official assuring her that they will “try to get [her] there” as quickly as they possibly can. When Nicki Minaj is now on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, there is a lot of uncertainty about whether or not she was supposed to visit a police station in Amsterdam.

Immediately after the conclusion of her Instagram Live broadcast, Minaj uploaded a video of herself having a conversation with a man, during which she informed the man that her bags would be subject to inspection.

The law enforcement officer stated to me that we are required to search everything, including the luggage. In response to that, I want to express my deepest apologies,” the officer told Minaj.

On the other hand, wasn’t that how you planned to proceed from the very beginning? Before it was loaded into the aircraft, why did none of you do a search examination on it?

Nicki Minaj asked about it.

Despite the fact that they had carried out a “random, quick check” prior to Minaj’s luggage entering her private flight, the official stated that they now desired to carry out a more comprehensive search because she had “filmed” the officer.

“To begin with, because you recorded him… He doesn’t think you don’t have more with you than you claim to have,” the customer service agent stated.

"No, he asked me do I have any more in those purses and I said, 'No,' and I asked, 'Where are my bags?'"

Minaj made this statement in an effort to defend her actions. They took my luggage before I even got a chance to find out which of my belongings were on board the aircraft Minaj notified her followers on X, which was once known as Twitter, that “another group of people have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls” after she discovered that she had been using marijuana previously.

“Remember that they took my bags without my permission,” she stated in response. The fact that those pre-rolls belong to him has already been communicated to them by my security force. Additionally, the pilot has requested that I delete the post that I made on Instagram.

