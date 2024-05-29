‘When It Calls The Heart’ Star Mamie Laverock On Life Support After Falling In 5 Stories

(CTN News) – According to a GoFundMe website that was made by her family, Mamie Laverock, an actor who is 19 years old and is known for her role as Rosaleen Sullivan in multiple episodes of the Hallmark Channel series “When Calls the Heart,” is currently on life support after falling five storeys from a balcony walkway.

Laverock “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories,” according to the fundraising website that was made by her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton. The page was initially created by Rob and Nicole Compton.

This took place after she had been hospitalized for a period of two weeks, during which time she was receiving “intensive treatment” owing to a “medical emergency.”

In a letter, Mamie Laverock parents indicated that she had been subjected to a number of extensive procedures, that she had suffered injuries that had the potential to be deadly, and that she was presently being supported by life support.

Everyone here is in a state of disbelief and bereavement as a result of the tremendously difficult time that we are going through.

Winnipeg was visited by Mamie Laverock’s mother on May 11.

Canada, in order to provide assistance to her son who was experiencing a “medical emergency.” This information was provided by the GoFundMe account that was originally described above.

The patient, Mamie Laverock, was subsequently transported to a hospital in the city of Vancouver after it was stated that “Nicole was able to arrive in time to save her life.”

This statement is made over the course of the account. Her parents stated at the time that “her recovery is unclear,” but that “she is alive and is showing signs of improvement with her condition.” Both of these statements were made in reference to her condition.

The occurrence took place on May 26, which was more than two weeks after Laverock was initially taken to the hospital for rehabilitation. Her fall from a balcony was fatal. It is not clear what the particulars of Mamie Laverock medical emergency condition are at this time.

As of the time that this article was published, the earnings of the fundraiser that was held to assist in Mamie Laverock recovery had accumulated more than $14,500.

Many of Mamie Laverock’s co-stars in the film “When Calls the Heart” have expressed their support on social media. Erin Krakow announced that she had recently made a donation to the GoFundMe page by posting a message on her Instagram account explaining the donation.

To the extent that you are in a position to do so, I sincerely hope that you will also do the same. An additional individual who shared the link on X was Johannah Newmarch, who added, “I love this family, my heart is broken by this.” This is a time that is extremely distressing for everyone who is concerned about Mamie.

I would appreciate it if you could lend a hand. It is imperative that they receive as much assistance as they possibly can in order for them to be able to make it through this. In order to publicize the fundraising event, Loretta Walsh sent out a message that was quite similar to this one: “Please donate and share if you are able to.”

Mamie and her family are in need of our aid. Ensure that your bio contains a link. Regarding you, I am thankful.

Variety has reached out to the Hallmark Channel in an effort to acquire a statement on the matter. During the period beginning in 2014 and continuing until 2023, Mamie Laverock appeared in a total of nine episodes of “When the Heart Calls,” including the premiere episode.

In addition, she has been in a number of other productions, including the films “This Means War,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” and “The Hollow Child.”

SEE ALSO:

MoviesMing 2024: Watch Latest Hollywood Hindi Dubbed Movies