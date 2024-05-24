The Beetlejuice Sequel Trailer Features Michael Keaton’s Spooky Return

(CTN News) – The movie Beetlejuice is going to terrify an entirely new generation of individuals who are fans of the franchise.

The official trailer for the sequel to Beetlejuice, which was directed by Tim Burton and titled Beetlejuice, has been released, and it has been quite awaited.

On Thursday, Beetlejuice was released to the public. It starred Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara reprising the parts that they had previously enjoyed playing in the film.

After a number of years have gone since the original film, the story now centers on Lydia Deetz, who is striving to navigate parenting with her teenage daughter, Astrid, who is portrayed by Jennifer Ortega. The story is now centered on Lydia Deetz.

Astrid’s discovery of an advertisement for a “Bio Exorcist” in their attic completely disorients Lydia and causes her world to be turned upside down. Lydia had previously believed that she had progressed past the pranks that Beetlejuice had played on her in the past; nevertheless, this finding totally alters her outlook.

Astrid accidentally draws Beetlejuice back into their lives due to the fact that she pronounces his name three times, despite the fact that her mother had cautioned her against allowing this to occur.

Fans are in for a spine-tingling adventure as the beloved characters confront new challenges in the afterlife as a result of the fact that Beetlejuice is once again creating havoc for the second time.

Astrid, Lydia Deetz’s daughter, receives a stern warning from her mother about the potentially disastrous outcomes that could result from calling in the mythical trickster demon known as Beetlejuice. Considering how horrific this turn of events is, it sends chills down anyone’s spine.

“When I was a demon, a trickster demon terrorized our entire family and tried to force me to marry him,” Lydia cautions Astrid, stressing the seriousness of the situation. “It was extremely difficult for me to marry him.” “It was a nightmare.”

In spite of Lydia’s urgent desire that she stay away from Beetlejuice, Astrid’s curiosity gets the better of her when she discovers a mysterious poster in the attic. Lydia has not wavered in her insistence that she steer clear of Beetlejuice.

“What’s Beetlejuice?”

The question is posed in a nonchalant manner by Astrid, who is unaware of the chaos that would arise from her decision to inquire.

As she begs Astrid to refrain from mentioning his name, Lydia’s voice is laced with dread and a sense of urgency. She insists that Astrid should not say his name.

Despite the fact that she warns, “Don’t ever say that name!” the individual in question chooses to disregard her words of caution altogether. Astrid rejected her mother’s advice, and as a result, she unknowingly created Beetlejuice by repeating his name three times. This led to a series of terrifying happenings, which she did not realize she had conjured.

In the moment when Beetlejuice, clothed in his distinctive black-and-white suit, makes his appearance, Lydia’s deepest nightmares are brought to life. Beetlejuice makes the announcement, “The juice is loose,” for the very first time, which signifies the beginning of an exciting journey into the underworld.

The spectators are given a glimpse of new characters that are portrayed by Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux, which adds an additional layer of intrigue to the thrilling experience. In addition to this, they recognize individual faces.

SEE ALSO:

First Teaser For ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Released By Activision