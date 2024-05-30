Connect with us

Walt Disney Animation Studios Releases Trailer for "Moana 2"
Walt Disney Animation Studios Releases Trailer for “Moana 2”

Moana 2

(CTN News) – Today, Walt Disney Animation Studios delighted fans with the release of the first trailer for “Moana 2”, unveiling an exciting new journey for the beloved Polynesian princess.

Auli’i Cravalho returns to voice Moana, alongside Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as the charismatic demigod Maui.

The trailer opens with Moana standing pensively on a beach, her gaze fixed on the vast ocean. A compelling voiceover declares, “The ocean is calling them back,” setting the tone for another epic adventure.

Viewers catch glimpses of Moana navigating treacherous waters with a new crew, hinting at the challenges that lie ahead.

In a statement provided by Disney, “Moana 2” is described as Moana responding to “an unexpected call from her ancestors,” leading her into “dangerous, long-lost waters.”

The sequel promises to delve deeper into the mythology and lore of Moana’s world, offering fans a deeper connection to the characters and their heritage.

Returning alongside Moana and Maui are fan-favorites Heihei, the endearingly dimwitted chicken, and Pua, Moana’s loyal pet pig. Their presence ensures that the sequel retains the charm and humor that endeared audiences to the original film.

“Moana 2” is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 27, 2024, marking a highly anticipated return to the big screen for these beloved characters. Fans can view the official trailer [here](insert link to the trailer).

The original “Moana,” released in 2016, was a critical and commercial success, praised for its vibrant animation, memorable music, and strong, independent heroine.

It quickly became a favorite among audiences of all ages, resonating particularly with its empowering message and celebration of Polynesian culture.

With “Moana 2”, Disney aims to build upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, delivering an enchanting tale of bravery, discovery, and the bonds that unite us all.

As anticipation mounts, fans can look forward to further updates and reveals from Walt Disney Animation Studios in the coming months.

“Moana 2” Trailer
Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

