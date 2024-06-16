6 Swing States Set to Decide the US election

(CTN News) – Approximately 240 million people are eligible to vote in this year’s US election, yet only a small proportion of them are likely to decide who becomes the next president.

According to experts, neither Republican Donald Trump nor Democratic President Joe Biden are likely to win more than a few states.

Six of them—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – appear to be on a knife edge and will most likely determine who wins the presidency.

So both parties are working hard to win over uncertain voters in these states.

Arizona

Mr. Biden won the presidency in 2020 with the backing of the Grand Canyon State, which narrowly voted for a Democratic candidate for the first time since the 1990s.

This state borders Mexico for hundreds of kilometres and has become a focal point in the country’s immigration debate. Arrivals at the US border have reached record levels while Mr Biden has been in office, posing a significant electoral challenge. Border crossings have decreased in recent months, but he has stiffened his position and announced measures to implement border closures when crossings increase.

Mr. Trump has criticised his opponent’s immigration record and promised to conduct “the largest deportation operation” in US history if re-elected.

In Arizona, Republicans pushed to revive a 160-year-old prohibition on abortion, resulting in a contentious debate. It has become a contentious subject across the country since 2022, when the US Supreme Court repealed a landmark decision that granted women the constitutional right to abortion.

Georgia

Our list of swing states closely resembles the list of states that Trump-allied Republican leaders attempted to impede Mr Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Mr. Trump is facing one of four criminal cases in Georgia due to allegations of electoral tampering.

He and 18 others are accused of plotting to reverse his narrow loss to Mr Biden in the state. He denies any misconduct, and it appears doubtful that the issue would be tried in court before the election.

In any case, it remains to be seen if Mr Trump’s legal issues would hurt him at the polls. We might find out soon, given that his hush-money trial has concluded with a guilty conviction.

Georgia has one of the greatest concentrations of African-Americans in the country, at 33%, and it is believed that this demographic had a role in Mr Biden winning the state in 2020. However, disenchantment has been noted among America’s black voters, who believe not enough has been done to tackle racial injustice and deliver on the economy.

Michigan

The Great Lakes state has chosen the winning presidential candidate in the previous two elections. Despite supporting Biden in 2020, it has become indicative of a widespread backlash against the president’s support for Israel during their war in Gaza.

During Michigan’s Democratic primary in February, more than 100,000 voters chose the “uncommitted” option on their ballots, following a campaign by activists calling on the US government to support a ceasefire in Gaza and stop providing military aid to Israel.

Michigan has the highest proportion of Arab-Americans, whose support for Mr. Biden appears to be at risk.

Mr Trump has stressed the state’s importance in his probable victory path. Commenting on Middle Eastern events, he has urged Israel to “get it over with fast” and conclude its campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

Nevada

The Silver State has voted Democratic in recent elections, but there are indicators that Republicans may be on the verge of turning things around. According to recent averages produced by poll-tracking firm 538, Mr. Trump has maintained a healthy lead against Mr Biden. Both candidates aim to represent the state’s significant Latino population.

Nevada has experienced a slower post-Covid recovery than other states, despite the US economy’s significant growth and job creation since Biden’s administration.

According to the most recent US government statistics, the state has the country’s highest unemployment rate of 5.1%, trailing only California and the District of Columbia.

If Trump is re-elected, he has promised to reduce taxes and regulations.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians are not alone in experiencing rising costs of living due to inflation. However, grocery prices have risen quicker in their state than in any other, according to market intelligence service Datasembly.

The BBC recently reported on the struggles of citizens in Erie, a bellwether county for Pennsylvania, where up to one in every eight people is labelled “food insecure”.

The state played an important role in the 2020 election, supporting Mr. Biden’s victorious presidential campaign. He has a strong personal attachment to the working-class community of Scranton, where he was raised.

High inflation could harm Mr. Biden in the United States, since polling suggests it is giving voters a negative impression of the economy.

Mr. Trump has attempted to criticise his adversary for its continually high costs. However, he faces his own issues in Pennsylvania, where his Republican primary candidate, Nikki Haley, performed relatively well.

Wisconsin

The Badger State also selected the winning presidential candidate in 2016 and 2020 by a margin of just more than 20,000 votes each.

Third-party candidates campaigning against the policies of the major contenders may have a greater impact in marginal states, according to pundits.

According to polling, a strong showing of support for an independent like Robert F Kennedy Jr., who is battling to get on the ballot in Wisconsin and other states, may affect Mr. Biden’s or Mr. Trump’s vote totals.

Mr. Trump emphasised the importance of Wisconsin, stating that “if we win Wisconsin, we win the entire thing.” The July Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee.

Mr. Biden recently cited a new Microsoft data centre in Wisconsin as evidence of how he was creating new employment, claiming that his predecessor had failed to keep his promises.

Source: BBC