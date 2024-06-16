Trump Fears Biden Moving the US Closer to Nuclear War with Russia

Former President Donald Trump stated in an interview that he was far more concerned about the possibility of nuclear war than global warming in an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee spoke with the Fox News host Sean Hanity on the election and his recent guilty verdict in a New York court over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, but he also explored what a second Trump term might entail, particularly on foreign policy.

Trump, who has previously discounted the possible impact of global warming, brought up the parallel while critiquing President Joe Biden’s comments on climate change.

He said: “I love this country. I don’t want to see this country get into a nuclear war and be so badly damaged. What we say won’t matter, this place won’t matter, nothing will matter because practically nothing is going to be here any more. The level of power in weaponry, that’s real weaponry. That’s worse than the weaponry we were talking about a little while ago.

“This is obliteration, maybe world obliteration, and we have a man is not capable of discussing it. The only global warming that matters to me is nuclear global warming. Because that’s the real deal.

Biden taking us closer to nuclear war

“He [Biden] said it’s an existential threat. And he doesn’t know why! What is it, it’s weather. And in a certain way, and in a very powerful way, I’m an environmentalist. I want clean air, I want clean water. But this is not an existential threat.

“Tomorrow, we could have a war that could be so devastating that you could never recover from it. Nobody can, the whole world won’t be able to recover from it. And he’s talking about something happening 400 years from now.”

During the 2024 campaign, Trump has been particularly critical of Biden’s foreign policy, claiming that the Russia-Ukraine crisis would not have occurred if he had won a second term in 2020. He has also stated that if elected president again, he will be able to resolve the conflict in less than 24 hours.

More than two years of conflict in Ukraine have heightened fears of a nuclear clash between Russia and NATO members that support Kyiv.

High-ranking Russian officials have hinted at the potential of a nuclear battle, and Poland has offered to host NATO nuclear weapons following Moscow’s delivery of tactical nuclear armaments to Belarus, a crucial Kremlin ally.

US is failing to maintain its nuclear arsenal

Meanwhile, according to the Heritage Foundation, the United States’ ability to discourage adversaries from attacking us and our closest allies and partners has reached a low point since the Cold War ended.

China and Russia’s nuclear arsenals and ambitions are expanding unabated, while America’s ineffective response leaves it vulnerable to blackmail. Despite a clear and expanding list of dangers, the United States is failing to maintain its nuclear weapons or plan for the future.

These failures will have serious implications if not corrected immediately. President Joe Biden must make restoring the nation’s strategic nuclear deterrent his top priority.

The president should direct the Pentagon to conduct formal feasibility and utility studies on a number of new nuclear systems, including potentially hypersonic nuclear delivery systems, ground-launched options, and variations on existing air- and sea-launched cruise missiles.

He should then urge the secretaries of state and defense to begin talks and planning to increase the United States’ nuclear force footprint, including the prospective stationing of nonstrategic nuclear weapons in the Pacific, major Asian countries, and Europe.

Deterring a strategic attack on the United States is the government’s primary objective. There is no bigger mission, and America’s nuclear arsenal is its most powerful weapons of deterrence.

Source: VORNews, NewsWeek, Heritage Foundation