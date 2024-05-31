Connect with us

Rajkumar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi Breaks Advance Ticket Sales Records: A Milestone for Hindi Cinema
(CTN News) – Mr & Mrs. Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, has sold many seats ahead of its debut, indicating high interest. As it launches nationally, Mr & Mrs Mahi has the highest advanced ticket sales for any Hindi title this year. Sharan Sharma, who previously directed Janhvi’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020, directs the sports drama.

Rajkumar Rao’s Mr & Mrs Mahi Record-Breaking Advance Sales

Pinkvilla published advance ticket sales numbers for this year, and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi topped the list with total sales of 2.15 lakh tickets.

The price of these tickets was Rs 99 because the Multiplex Association of India declared Cinema Lovers Day on May 31st, which is why cinemas throughout India, including big chains such as PVR-INOX and Cinepolis, are selling tickets for Rs 99 to increase attendance in cinema halls.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has outperformed Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter, released on January 25. The Siddharth Anand-directed film sold 1.45 lakh tickets in advance.

2114943371 mr mrs mahi l

Third on the list is Yami Gautam and Priyamani’s Article 370, which sold 1.25 lakh tickets before its release (at Rs 99 each). Aditya Dhar, who directed Uri: The Surgical Strike, backed the film, which was released on February 23.

The publication reports that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sold 1.03 lakh advance tickets, while Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan sold 81,000 on its opening day. Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s crew sold for Rs 65,000.

The film Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Sriram Raghavan, sold the fewest advanced tickets. Janhvi has only had three theatrical releases in her career: Dhadak, Roohi, and Mili. Rajkummar, on the other hand, recently completed the biopic Srikanth.

Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer

Conclusion

The unprecedented advance ticket sales for Mr & Mrs Mahi underline the film’s strong anticipation and the effective promotional strategies. As the film debuts across India, it sets a promising tone for the future of Hindi cinema in 2024, reflecting both audience enthusiasm and the enduring appeal of theatrical releases
