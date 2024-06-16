Google Team to Visit Pakistan for Collaboration in Education and Technology

(CTN News) – The Ministry of Federal Education has announced that a high-level Google team will visit Pakistan to discuss potential partnerships in the education and technology sectors.

The team, which includes top officials, will arrive in Pakistan soon following Eid.

High-Level Google Delegation to Visit Pakistan

The visit comes after the education ministry asked Google to help Pakistan develop a digitally equipped education system. Google’s advanced teams have already completed preliminary work.

Education Secretary Mohyuddin Wani announced that the Google team would organise a national workshop with stakeholders to discuss technology solutions for out-of-school children.

“Discussion on potential collaboration in the education and technology sectors, exploring ways to tap Pakistan’s youth potential to create a digitally-enabled education system, and other issues will also be discussed,” he stated.

“We are delighted to welcome the Google team to Pakistan and discuss strategies to use technology to improve educational achievements. “This collaboration has the potential to transform the education landscape in Pakistan and increase access to quality education for all,” he said.

In the upcoming session, every pupil in a primary school run by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will get a tracksuit.

“Our goal is to encourage kids to participate in athletic activities that promote healthy bodies and brains. “We want our young students to feel like athletes, to develop a lifelong passion for physical activity,” Wani remarked.

He stated that providing a tracksuit to every male and female student was to encourage pupils to participate in sporting activities for healthy bodies and minds. He also stated that the goal would be to instill a passion for physical activity in children early on.

“We think that every child deserves the opportunity to improve their athletic abilities and provide a solid foundation for a healthy lifestyle. This effort is a step towards instilling a love of sports and physical fitness among our young kids,” he explained.