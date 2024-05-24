TikTok’s Updated Guidelines Enhance Community Safety

(CTN News) – It has been reported that TikTok has released revised versions of its Community Guidelines and the introduction of new tools that are designed to provide the global community with a safe and pleasant environment, as well as to empower creators.

These enhancements will not be implemented until May 17, as indicated by a press release. They will encompass improved tools for monitoring account status, new features that simplify policy comprehension, and definitions that are more transparent and accessible.

The Community Guidelines on TikTok have been enhanced by the inclusion of definitions that are more easily comprehensible, as well as by increasing the quantity of information available regarding policies regarding content moderation, health misinformation, and hate speech.

Users will have a more comprehensive comprehension of TikTok’s policies and the methods used to enforce them as a result of these improvements, which will also increase the transparency of these procedures.

TikTok has instituted supplementary eligibility criteria to ensure that users are provided with a more secure environment.

The purpose of these requirements is to enhance the safety of the For You feed. If it is determined that a creator’s account has consistently posted content that violates these criteria, the account will be temporarily excluded from being recommended in the For You feed.

Another disadvantage is that the information they provide will be less prominently displayed in the search results. Whenever the opportunity arises, creators who are affected will receive notifications and will take advantage of the opportunity to contest these rulings.

TikTok is implementing a warning strike system to facilitate the understanding of the principles that the company has established by producers. The creator will receive a warning if they violate the Community Guidelines for the first time. This warning will not be deducted from the total number of strikes that have been assigned to their account.

Conversely, any subsequent violations will be subject to monitoring and appropriate punishment; this will be the case.

The founders of TikTok will be furnished with information regarding the specific guidelines that they have violated, and they will also be provided with assistance in understanding the appeals procedure for any errors that may have occurred.

TikTok will be introducing a new feature dubbed “Account Check” to offer supplementary assistance to content creators on the platform. Creators can audit their accounts and more recent postings with the assistance of this program. Furthermore, this application provides a comprehensive assessment of the creator’s status on the TikTok platform.

The ‘Account Check’ function will additionally indicate any content that has been withdrawn or restricted from the For You feed. It will also indicate any restrictions that have been implemented on features, such as direct messaging or remarks, as a consequence of violating the guidelines.

This utility serves as an adjunct to the current ‘Account status’ page. This page offers a comprehensive representation of a creator’s adherence to the platform’s regulations.

Furthermore, the TikTok Creator Code of Conduct is being introduced by TikTok.

This code will establish a set of standards for content producers who intend to engage in the diverse programs, services, events, and campaigns that TikTok has to offer.

This code, which will be implemented in the coming weeks, elucidates the obligations that creators have on and off the platform. The purpose of this is to guarantee that each participant has a consistent and positive experience.

With over one billion users worldwide, TikTok remains dedicated to improving the overall experience and the protection of its users. TikTok’s commitment to providing its creator community with the necessary resources and information to thrive on the platform is evident in these modifications.

