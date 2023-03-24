Connect with us

TikTok

UK Parliament Bans TikTok on Parliamentary Devices Over Cyber Security Concerns
Advertisement

TikTok

White House Endorses Senate Bill to Strengthen Ability to Ban TikTok and Other Foreign Technologies

TikTok

Senate TikTok Bill Endorsed By White House, Urging Swift Passage By Congress

TikTok

White House Orders Federal Agencies to Remove TikTok from Devices to Ensure U.S. Data Safety

TikTok

TikTok Will be Blocked in the U.S. Next Month, the House Panel Committee Confirmed

News TikTok

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley Wants to Ban TikTok in U.S.

TikTok

TikTok's New Feature Helps Parents Curate Their Child's Account

TikTok

The 7 Benefits of Getting TikTok Likes

Lifestyles TikTok

Gabbie Hanna Posted Over 100 Videos In A Day, And Fans Want Her To Seek Help

TikTok

Chinese TikTok Owner Spends 130% More Lobbying In The U.S.

TikTok

TikTok Is Cutting Jobs Globally

TikTok

#BookTok Rejoice: The Official TikTok Book Club is here

TikTok

TikTok Continues to Love Drag Queen Trixie Mattel

Tech TikTok

Apple Watch Series 7 Just Hit A Record Low Price On Amazon Prime Day - $115 Off

Tech TikTok

Apple Plans To Launch An 'Extreme Sports' Apple Watch With Larger Screen, Metal Case

Powerball TikTok

Powerball Result & Winning Numbers For July 6, 2022: Jackpot $35 Million

Business TikTok

Why Using B2B Services Can Be Crucial For Online Businesses?

Tech TikTok

FCC Commissioner Wants Apple & Google To Remove TikTok From Their App Stores

Tech TikTok

TikTok Moves US Users' Data To Oracle Servers Due To Security Concerns

Entertainment Learning TikTok

How to Download a TikTok Video

TikTok

UK Parliament Bans TikTok on Parliamentary Devices Over Cyber Security Concerns

Published

47 seconds ago

on

UK Parliament Bans TikTok on Parliamentary Devices Over Cyber Security Concerns

(CTN News) – According to Sky News, the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok will soon be barred on parliamentary devices and networks in the United Kingdom.

According to Sky News, the House of Commons and House of Lords commissions have announced that they will adopt the government’s stance on official gadgets.

“all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network” will be barred from using TikTok, a parliament spokeswoman said.

We do not comment on specific aspects of our cyber or physical security measures, procedures, or incidents,” he said, as reported by Sky News.

While on the legislative estate, the app can be used on personal devices, but only if not linked to the parliamentary WiFi network.

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith expressed his approval of the change. He demanded that ministers’ private electronics also be included in the prohibition.

He said on Twitter, “The decision to block TikTok on all parliamentary devices is welcome, a good decision.”

Given this strong stance in parliament, after TikTok was prohibited on government phones, it is high time it was also outlawed on ministers’ phones.

New Zealand MPs also banned TikTok on their phones over security risks

Auckland’s New Zealand Herald reported on Friday that the video-sharing social networking app Tik Tok had been prohibited on the phones of New Zealand MPs due to security concerns.

As reported by the New Zealand Herald, Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, chief executive of the Parliamentary Service, has said that the “risks are not acceptable” due to the global enforcement of regulations on social media platforms.

After Britain overnight banned the Chinese-owned video app from government phones, the executive alerted New Zealand MPs of the new measure.

As reported by an Auckland-based publication, TikTok has sparked worldwide controversy due to concerns that the Chinese government could obtain user data via the Beijing-based firm that controls the app, ByteDance.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to a question about the TikTok ban by saying, “We have expressed concerns over China’s potential use of software platforms that could endanger or threaten America’s safety and national security, so that is the President concerned that is why we have called on Congress to take action.”

More in: TikTok
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins