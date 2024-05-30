Connect with us

TikTok

France Lifts TikTok Ban in New Caledonia After State of Emergency Ends
Advertisement

TikTok

TikTok's Updated Guidelines Enhance Community Safety

TikTok

As the Future of TikTok Remains Uncertain, Users are Seeking Positive Alternatives

TikTok

TikTok Triumph: A Comprehensive Guide to Launching Your Success Story

TikTok

TikTok Introduces 30-Minute Videos To Compete With YouTube

TikTok

TikTok’s Shadow Work Trend Has Struck a Chord on GenZ: Why is it such a sensation?

TikTok

Automate Your TikTok Engagements and Cash in with mFun

TikTok

How to Use TikTok's Powerful Keyword Insights Tool to Create High-Converting Ads

TikTok

4 Brilliant Strategies to Amplify Your Brand Growth on TikTok

TikTok

TikTok Sues US state Of Montana After State Bans App

Social Media Tech TikTok

From Zero To Viral: How TikTok Pulse Can Catapult You To Social Media Stardom!!

TikTok

Montana Becomes First U.S. State to Ban Chinese-Owned TikTok

TikTok

Snaptik - How Can Snaptik Enhance Your TikTok Experience?

Tech TikTok

SSSTikTok: TikTok Downloader, Download Tiktok Videos Online Without Watermark

TikTok

UK Parliament Bans TikTok on Parliamentary Devices Over Cyber Security Concerns

TikTok

White House Endorses Senate Bill to Strengthen Ability to Ban TikTok and Other Foreign Technologies

TikTok

Senate TikTok Bill Endorsed By White House, Urging Swift Passage By Congress

TikTok

White House Orders Federal Agencies to Remove TikTok from Devices to Ensure U.S. Data Safety

TikTok

TikTok Will be Blocked in the U.S. Next Month, the House Panel Committee Confirmed

News TikTok

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley Wants to Ban TikTok in U.S.

TikTok

France Lifts TikTok Ban in New Caledonia After State of Emergency Ends

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

18 seconds ago

on

TikTok 4

(CTN News) – In a pivotal move following the conclusion of a state of emergency in New Caledonia, France has lifted its ban on the TikTok social media app.

The ban was initially imposed two weeks ago amidst violent protests and unrest that left seven dead and many injured on the French-Pacific territory.

The decision to lift the ban coincides with the easing of tensions after President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the archipelago, where he pledged not to force through reforms to New Caledonia’s voting system.

The unrest erupted as indigenous Kanaks protested against planned electoral reforms, prompting the French government to declare a state of emergency.

TikTok 1 1

New Caledonia Struggles for Peace

New Caledonia, with its population of about 300,000 people, including 112,000 indigenous Kanaks, saw widespread protests and violence, leading to the deployment of 3,500 security personnel to maintain calm.

Despite the lifting of the ban, an overnight curfew remains in effect, and the international airport in the capital, Nouméa, will remain closed until at least Sunday.

The ban on TikTok, which was circumvented by many users through VPNs, was criticized by various groups as an attack on freedom of communication. Authorities, however, cited the platform’s use in spreading incitement and hatred during the unrest.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the French high commission in Nouméa indicated that the presence of law enforcement had contributed to the restoration of calm in the territory, justifying the decision to lift the TikTok ban.

French Member of Parliament Claude Malhuret raised concerns about foreign interference in the crisis, accusing countries like Azerbaijan of disseminating misleading images on social media to support separatist movements in New Caledonia.

d560bca0 1da9 11ef 80aa 699d54c46324.png

Azerbaijan Accuses France of “Neo-Colonialist Policies”

Azerbaijan, in turn, rejected the allegations and criticized France for what it called “neo-colonialist policies.”

The decision not to extend the state of emergency beyond the initial 12 days reflects the Elysée Palace’s hopes for further calming of tensions, including the removal of roadblocks by protesters. These conditions are seen as essential for meaningful talks to begin.

While the pro-independence group CCAT has not signaled an end to protests, the main pro-independence group, FLNKS, is advocating for the withdrawal of France’s controversial voting reforms, which would grant voting rights to French residents who have lived in New Caledonia for 10 years.

The situation in New Caledonia remains fluid, with the French government closely monitoring developments in the hopes of achieving lasting peace and stability in the territory.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies