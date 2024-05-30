(CTN News) – In a pivotal move following the conclusion of a state of emergency in New Caledonia, France has lifted its ban on the TikTok social media app.

The ban was initially imposed two weeks ago amidst violent protests and unrest that left seven dead and many injured on the French-Pacific territory.

The decision to lift the ban coincides with the easing of tensions after President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the archipelago, where he pledged not to force through reforms to New Caledonia’s voting system.

The unrest erupted as indigenous Kanaks protested against planned electoral reforms, prompting the French government to declare a state of emergency.

New Caledonia Struggles for Peace

New Caledonia, with its population of about 300,000 people, including 112,000 indigenous Kanaks, saw widespread protests and violence, leading to the deployment of 3,500 security personnel to maintain calm.

Despite the lifting of the ban, an overnight curfew remains in effect, and the international airport in the capital, Nouméa, will remain closed until at least Sunday.

The ban on TikTok, which was circumvented by many users through VPNs, was criticized by various groups as an attack on freedom of communication. Authorities, however, cited the platform’s use in spreading incitement and hatred during the unrest.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the French high commission in Nouméa indicated that the presence of law enforcement had contributed to the restoration of calm in the territory, justifying the decision to lift the TikTok ban.

French Member of Parliament Claude Malhuret raised concerns about foreign interference in the crisis, accusing countries like Azerbaijan of disseminating misleading images on social media to support separatist movements in New Caledonia.

Azerbaijan Accuses France of “Neo-Colonialist Policies”

Azerbaijan, in turn, rejected the allegations and criticized France for what it called “neo-colonialist policies.”

The decision not to extend the state of emergency beyond the initial 12 days reflects the Elysée Palace’s hopes for further calming of tensions, including the removal of roadblocks by protesters. These conditions are seen as essential for meaningful talks to begin.

While the pro-independence group CCAT has not signaled an end to protests, the main pro-independence group, FLNKS, is advocating for the withdrawal of France’s controversial voting reforms, which would grant voting rights to French residents who have lived in New Caledonia for 10 years.

The situation in New Caledonia remains fluid, with the French government closely monitoring developments in the hopes of achieving lasting peace and stability in the territory.