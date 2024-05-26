Spotify App Has Been Updated To Remove Car-Related Music

(CTN News) – From the appearance of things, it appears that Spotify is currently operating in exactly this manner at the present time, at least according to what we can see.

Upon December 9, 2024, the dashboard feature introduced by Spotify in 2021 and unexpectedly discontinued less than a year ago, will become completely obsolete. Eventually, this will occur. There will be a time in the future when this will occur.

“We’ve decided to stop offering Spotify Car Thing.”

Car Thing will no longer be available for use as a result of this, according to an article published earlier this week by Spotify that addressed commonly asked questions. “This decision was not taken lightly, and we wish to assure you that our commitment to providing superior listening experiences remains the same.”

The fact that the equipment in question was quite ludicrous to begin with need to be brought to your attention for the sake of clarity. The ability to play music via the speakers in their vehicles was made possible through the use of pre-set buttons and speech recognition.

However, in order for this to be possible, the speakers and the wireless phone needed to be connected to one another. The Car Thing will no longer be accessible, as stated by Spotify, which has made the decision to “streamline our product offerings.”

The company released a statement that stated, “We understand it may be disappointing, but this decision allows us to focus on developing new features and enhancements that will ultimately provide a better experience to all Spotify users.”

When taking into consideration the fact that the item in question is hardware, this is an extremely inefficient maneuver overall. Spotify recommends that you reset the device to its factory settings and consult with the waste disposal authorities of your state or local government to determine the most secure method of disposing of the device.

Spotify recommends getting in touch with the management.

As of this moment, the company has no plans to provide customers with alternatives to Car Things or trade-in choices. Neither of these products are currently available to customers.

When it comes to listening to music in your vehicle, you have a wide variety of alternatives open to you, and while the radio and Bluetooth are just two of those options, there are many others.

Alternatively, if you are anything like my father was in the 1970s, you might use a seatbelt to secure your record player in the backseat of your car. This would be an alternative.

Perhaps this could be used as an alternative. It is entirely up to you to decide what you want to do, provided that the activity does not include the use of a motor vehicle.

