Connect with us

Tech

Spotify App Has Been Updated To Remove Car-Related Music
Advertisement

Tech

San Francisco's Nintendo Store Will Open a Second Location

Tech

insMind AI Filters and Effects to Turn Your Photo into Art

Tech

News Corp. To Provide OpenAI With News Content Over a Multiyear Term

Tech

Google Family Sharing Lets Family Members Share Passwords

Tech

Amazon Announces Major Alexa Update with Subscription Fee

Tech

Exploring the Potential of Blockchain Technology and Its Innovations in 2024

Tech

AT&T Might Be Experiencing An Outage If Your Phone Says SOS

Tech

Stan Druckenmiller Sold NVIDIA And Bought This Undervalued ETF

Tech

The Strategic Advantage of Email Marketing in the Competitive Hospitality Industry

Tech

Understanding the Basics of Shared Hosting

Tech

The Spotify Listening Party Was Not As Successful As Expected

Tech

5 Best Free Unlimited VPN for PC You Must Try

Tech

How do you ensure Data Migration is Handled Accurately and Securely During the Implementation Process?

Tech

Profits And Revenue For Zoom Video Rise On Strong Demand

Tech

Microsoft's AI Chatbot Remembers All Your Computer Activities

Tech

Using Apple's iPhone Or iPad Will Soon Be Possible With Your Eyes

Tech

Face swap video online free with its significant features

Tech

7 Interesting Facts You Must Know About Mobile Wallpapers

Tech

Microsoft's Partnership With Mistral Is Not Under Investigation By British Regulators

Tech

Spotify App Has Been Updated To Remove Car-Related Music

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Spotify
RIP Spotify Car Thing Credit: Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(CTN News) – From the appearance of things, it appears that Spotify is currently operating in exactly this manner at the present time, at least according to what we can see.

Upon December 9, 2024, the dashboard feature introduced by Spotify in 2021 and unexpectedly discontinued less than a year ago, will become completely obsolete. Eventually, this will occur. There will be a time in the future when this will occur.

“We’ve decided to stop offering Spotify Car Thing.”

Car Thing will no longer be available for use as a result of this, according to an article published earlier this week by Spotify that addressed commonly asked questions. “This decision was not taken lightly, and we wish to assure you that our commitment to providing superior listening experiences remains the same.”

The fact that the equipment in question was quite ludicrous to begin with need to be brought to your attention for the sake of clarity. The ability to play music via the speakers in their vehicles was made possible through the use of pre-set buttons and speech recognition.

However, in order for this to be possible, the speakers and the wireless phone needed to be connected to one another. The Car Thing will no longer be accessible, as stated by Spotify, which has made the decision to “streamline our product offerings.”

The company released a statement that stated, “We understand it may be disappointing, but this decision allows us to focus on developing new features and enhancements that will ultimately provide a better experience to all Spotify users.”

When taking into consideration the fact that the item in question is hardware, this is an extremely inefficient maneuver overall. Spotify recommends that you reset the device to its factory settings and consult with the waste disposal authorities of your state or local government to determine the most secure method of disposing of the device.

Spotify recommends getting in touch with the management.

As of this moment, the company has no plans to provide customers with alternatives to Car Things or trade-in choices. Neither of these products are currently available to customers.

When it comes to listening to music in your vehicle, you have a wide variety of alternatives open to you, and while the radio and Bluetooth are just two of those options, there are many others.

Alternatively, if you are anything like my father was in the 1970s, you might use a seatbelt to secure your record player in the backseat of your car. This would be an alternative.

Perhaps this could be used as an alternative. It is entirely up to you to decide what you want to do, provided that the activity does not include the use of a motor vehicle.

There is a team member called Christianna Silva, Who works at Mashable as a Senior Culture Reporter. They write on technology and digital culture, with a particular emphasis on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram as the subjects of their writing material.

In the past, they worked as an editor for MTV News and Teen Vogue, as a writer for VICE News, as a stablehand at a facility that catered to little horses, and as an editor for National Public Radio. Prior to joining Mashable, they held these positions.

Every one of these positions was held by them prior to their employment at Mashable. You may follow them on Twitter by using their account, which is @christianna_j.

SEE ALSO:

San Francisco’s Nintendo Store Will Open a Second Location
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies