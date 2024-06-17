Thailand to Become First Southeast Asian Nation to Pass Marriage Equality Bill on June 18

(CTN News) – Mrs. Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, Thailand Prime Minister’s Office’s Deputy Spokesperson, said on June 16th, 2024, that the Marriage Equality Bill would be debated in parliament on June 18th.

Following legislative ratification, the bill will be sent to the cabinet and Prime Minister for final consideration before being signed by His Royal Majesty the King. Once published in the Royal Gazette, the bill will become law after a 120-day waiting period, expected by the end of 2024.

Radklao also stated that Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will conduct a celebration at the Government House at 5:00 PM, attended by Thai ministers, foreign embassies, advocates for gender diversity, and related agencies.

At 6:00 p.m., the LGBTQIAN+ community will organize a parade at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Pathumwan, Bangkok. The parade will feature drag shows, live music, and speeches supporting marriage equality.

Radklao underlined that many countries commemorate Pride Month in June as a symbol of gender equality. The Thai government supports Pride Month events and invites everyone to celebrate Thailand becoming the third Asian country, after Taiwan and Nepal, and the first in Southeast Asia to approve the Marriage Equality Bill.

Thailand Parliament Overwhelmingly Approved the Same-Sex Marriage Bill

On March 27th, Thailand’s parliament passed the second and third readings of the marriage equality law, marking the tenth anniversary of legal same-sex marriage in the UK.

Mark Gooding, the British Ambassador to Thailand, and his husband, Dr. Christopher McCormick, used this opportunity to reflect on the UK’s progress toward gender equality and LGBT+ rights while expressing hope for Thailand to become the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage.

“It is the 10th anniversary of the first same-sex marriage in the UK, but I think it also marks decades of progress in the UK on LGBTQ+ rights, including the decriminalization of homosexuality in the 1960s, gay adoption, equalization of the age of consent and the Civil Partnership Act, which took effect in 2005 in the UK,” Mark said.

The same-sex marriage law in England and Wales was enacted in July 2013 but became effective on March 13, 2014. The first same-sex wedding occurred on March 29, 2014.

Scotland enacted the same law in February of the same year, which went into force in December 2014. Northern Ireland became the final portion of the UK to legalize same-sex marriage in July 2019, taking effect on January 13th, 2020.