Apple Preparing to Launch Foldable Devices with Innovative Design and AI Focus
(CTN News) – While Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, and Oppo have all made foldable phone announcements, Apple’s name has been conspicuously absent. While recent sources have stated that the Tim Cook-led company is set to release foldable iPhones shortly, there have been no definite details about the impending device’s design or specifications.
However, according to a recent 9to5Mac rumor quoting analyst Jeff Pu, the tech giant may be ready to release a foldable tablet with a ‘wrap around design’.
In a previous letter, Pu stated that Apple will unveil its 7.9-inch foldable tablet in 2026, while a 20.3-inch hybrid folding gadget might appear a year sooner, in 2025.
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo supported the claim that Apple was developing a 20.3-inch folding MacBook.
According to Pu, the next 7.9-inch foldable would be similar to the Huawei Mate Xs 2, but the 20.3-inch foldable could be similar to the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.
Apple will announce its latest operating systems for iPhones, MacBooks, Vision Pro, iPads, and the Apple Watch at today’s WWDC 2024 event.
According to reports, Apple will enter the field of generative artificial intelligence at this year’s WWDC.
While competitors such as Samsung and Google have embraced AI and introduced numerous products with AI-powered capabilities, Apple has yet to make a significant contribution.
However, the Tim Cook-led corporation appears to be preparing to vault into the new realm of artificial intelligence with a newly reported cooperation with OpenAI.
Its privacy-focused approach to AI sets it apart from competitors despite its lack of pioneering status. Multiple rumors claim that It may execute most of its AI features on-device, meaning user data will not be transmitted to the cloud for processing.
Apple may face criticism for not creating user profiles, as other major firms like Meta and Google have.
