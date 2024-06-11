The CEO Of Nokia Makes The World’s First Immersive Phone Call

(CTN News) – (CTN News) Pekka Lundmark, the Chief Executive Officer of Nokia, employed a novel technology called “immersive audio and video” while transacting business over the phone. This technology would enable the simultaneous transmission of video and voice.

The firm issued a statement on Monday stating that this technology enhances the quality of a communication by providing three-dimensional sound, which in turn enhances the lifelikeness of interactions. The statement referenced this. The organization introduced this assertion.

"We have exhibited the future of voice calls," stated Lundmark, who was also present in the room during the initial 2G contact in 1991.

"Our demonstration demonstrated Nokia's potential."

The audio bits are compressed together due to the fact that the voice conversations currently being made on smartphones are monophonic. This leads to a sound that is less detailed and shallower than it would have been otherwise.

Nevertheless, the new technology will lead to the creation of three-dimensional audio, which will enable the individual making the contact to hear the entire conversation as if they were physically present with the other person. This will be a substantial development in the field of telecommunications.

“It represents the most significant advancement in the live voice calling experience since the introduction of monophonic telephony audio, which is currently utilized in smartphones and PCs,” stated Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies. “It is the most significant advancement in the process of live voice calling.”

"It is the most significant advancement in the process of live voice calling."

Stefan Lindstrom, Finland’s Ambassador of Digitalization and New Technologies, was granted the opportunity to participate in the call. He was able to capitalize on this potential.

Lukander made the allegation during an interview with The Guardian. The interview was conducted today. In an interview with reporters, Lukander stated, “This is now becoming standardized… so the network providers, chipset manufacturers, and handset manufacturers can begin to implement it in their products.”

The contact was initiated by Nokia, which connected a standard smartphone to a public 5G network. This was implemented to guarantee that the communication would be received.

Jyri Huopaniemi believes that this technology has the potential to be employed in conference conversations.

Nokia Technologies has a director of audio research. Who is he?

He has asserted that this technology has the potential to be implemented. It is feasible to separate the utterances of participants based on their individual spatial positions through the use of this technology. By employing this technology, this is feasible.

Furthermore, this technology has the potential to be employed for immersive conversations between individuals, a first-of-its-kind application.

According to executives, this technology can be implemented by transmitting the spatial parameters of a communication in real time. The executives have proposed this concept. The majority of smartphones are equipped with at least two microphones, which enables the implementation of this technology. This enables the utilization of this technology.

Nokia is striving to acquire license opportunities for the technology, which is a component of the forthcoming 5G Advanced standard. Nokia is endeavoring to attain this accomplishment. It is anticipated that the technology will not be widely accessible to consumers until a few years have passed after its development. This is the case.

