PCTattletale, A spyware App, Was Hacked And Its Website Was Defaced

(CTN News) – The United States of America is the country of origin for the production of a spyware application designed for personal computers.

Tattletale’s internal data was allegedly published on the company’s own website, as stated by a hacker who claimed responsibility for the breach.

In a post that was spyware uploaded to the website of pcTattletale late on Friday night, the hacker claimed that the servers that host PCTattletale’s operations had been compromised.

For a brief period of time, the website of the spyware maker offered links to files stored on its servers. These files looked to contain some of the information that had been stolen from its victims.

TechCrunch has decided not to connect to the website because of the continuous risk that it poses to victims, whose personal information has already been compromised as a result of the spyware attacks.

A comment was asked in an email sent to Bryan Fleming, the proprietor of pcTattletale; however, he did not respond to the statement. Due to the continued dysfunction that his organization is experiencing, it is questionable whether or not Fleming will be able to receive email.

The culprit did not provide any information regarding the source of the breach. A security researcher disclosed a weakness in the spyware application that allows screenshots of the machines it was installed on to be released. The breach took place few days after the researcher made the disclosure.

Eric Daigle, the researcher, indicated that he did not disclose the specifics of the vulnerability because pcTattletale did not respond to pleas to rectify the issue. This was the reason that he abstained from sharing the vulnerability data.

The hacker who compromised and vandalized the website of pcTattletale did not take use of the vulnerability that Daigle uncovered. His suggestion, on the other hand, was that the servers of pcTattletale could be tricked into divulging the secret keys for its Amazon Web Services account,

Which would allow access to the spyware operations.

The remote access application known as pcTattletale, which is frequently referred to as “stalkerware” due to its ability to monitor individuals without their knowledge or consent, gives the person who installed the application the ability to remotely access the Android or Windows device of the target and the data stored on it from any location in the world.

In accordance with the information provided by pcTattletale, the application “operates invisibly in the background on their workstations and is undetectable.” It is difficult to identify and remove spyware software because of their clandestine nature, which makes it difficult to detect them.

The use of pcTattletale was responsible for the hack of the front desk check-in systems at a number of Wyndham hotels in the United States, as reported by TechCrunch earlier this week. As a consequence, screenshots of customer information and passenger details were made public. Regarding the question of whether or not it authorized or permitted its franchised hotels to put the spyware application on its systems, Wyndham declined to divulge the information.

The most recent incident of a spyware producer losing control of the highly sensitive and secret data it obtains from the devices of its targets is the one that has occurred here.

In recent years, over a dozen spyware and stalkerware companies have been breached, revealed, or otherwise compromised, as indicated by a count that is being maintained by TechCrunch. In some instances, the private data of victims has been compromised numerous times.

A Polish developer was responsible for the creation of the spyware known as LetMeSpy, which was discontinued in June 2023 after its systems were compromised and its backend data was removed. Additionally, in February, TheTruthSpy, a phone spyware operation that was built and maintained by Vietnamese developers, was hacked once more.

On the list of compromised spyware producers, which also includes Spyhide, Support King, Xnspy, and KidsGuard, pcTattletale is the most recent addition to the list.

