Nvidia Stock Surge Makes Its Employees Worth More Than $100 Million

(CTN News) – The use of generative artificial intelligence has catapulted the chipmaker Nvidia to heights that have never been seen before, including the company’s entry into the club of companies that have a market capitalization of three trillion dollars.

Increases in generative artificial intelligence have made it possible to accomplish this goal. As of right now, the value of each individual worker is believed to be larger than one hundred million dollars, and the firm is estimated to employ a little less than thirty thousand people.

Now that both firms have crossed the threshold of $3 trillion, Nvidia is the second most valuable company in the world, joining Microsoft as the most valuable company in the world. Microsoft is the dominant company in the world. During a small period of time,

Nvidia has eclipsed Apple’s overall market price.

The stock of Apple had a loss after the year got off to a terrible start, which led the price to drop early this year. This was the cause of the decline.

Despite the fact that Apple was the first firm in the history of the world to ever surpass the $3 trillion milestone, the shares of the company saw a decrease. The number of employees that Apple is predicted to have is 161,000, whereas the number of employees that Microsoft is estimated to have is 221,000, according to FactSet.

On the basis of this information, it is possible to draw the conclusion that the average value of an employee at Apple is around $19 million, whereas the average value of an employee at Microsoft is approximately $14 million. This represents a huge disparity when contrasted with the workforce of Nvidia, which is comprised of 29,600 employees.

The share price of the chip designer has increased by 155% since the beginning of this year, and at the same time, it has increased by 211% over the course of the previous year. An announcement that was made by Nvidia in the month of May revealed that the company had achieved a record first-quarter revenues of $26 billion for the fiscal year 2025.

This total was higher than the expectations that Wall Street had for the organization. When compared to the revenue that was generated the previous year, this is a 262% increase.

The share price of the corporation topped $1,000 for the very first time immediately after the release of those profits; nonetheless, the organization has later performed a stock split in which 10 shares are swapped for one share.

Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) are a direct cause of this.

These Nvidia GPUs are known as Hopper GPUs, and they are employed for the purpose of training and inferring the most powerful artificial intelligence models in the world. The income of the corporation has hit all-time highs as a direct result of the demand that has been generated.

Furthermore, it claimed revenue of $22 billion, which is about 270% higher than the amount that was reported for the prior year. It was as a consequence of this that the corporation was able to surpass the expectations of Wall Street about its profitability for the fourth quarter.

Nvidia’s chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, made the statement to the general public in the month of March that the Blackwell artificial intelligence platform would be formally released. This announcement was made to the general public. At some time in the latter part of this year, the platform is going to begin being distributed to clients that have purchased it.

For the time being, Nvidia is already putting in a lot of effort to find a suitable replacement for Blackwell. The remark that Huang made was that the Blackwell Ultra chip would be available in the year 2025, and that the Rubin platform, which would be the next-generation artificial intelligence chip platform, would be accessible in the year 2026. At the beginning of this month, both of these announcements were distributed to the public.

According to him, the release of new chips by Nvidia is supposed to take place on a “one-year rhythm.” He is concerned about this phenomenon.

SEE ALSO:

FBR Orders Netflix To Pay Rs. 200 Million In Income Tax