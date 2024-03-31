Police Launch Search for Missing 2-Year-old Boy in Chiang Rai

Police in northern Thailand are searching for a two-year-old Lahu boy who has been missing from his house in a hilltribe community in Chiang Rai since last Saturday. According to Mirror Foundation officials, there are four plausible explanations for the boy’s disappearance, Kriangkrai Sae Mee.

He was either abducted, a victim of domestic violence, in an accident, or involved in a guardianship dispute. According to Mae Yao sub-district police, Kriangkrai was last seen with his uncle, who tested positive for drugs on the day he was called for questioning.

However, police stated there was no evidence to suggest that the uncle was responsible for the disappearance. Two police sniffer dogs were scheduled to arrive in Ban Phasuk village, Mae Yao sub-district, yesterday to assist with the search effort.

Yesterday, the boy’s mother and grandmother accompanied Thai PBS reporters to the location where the boy was last seen with his uncle. They stated that the youngster was playing with a football in the hamlet before going missing, and that there is no violence within the community.

Other villagers stated there were several outsiders attending a wedding event last Saturday when the youngster went missing, but that he never left the village alone. Villagers began looking for the youngster last Saturday before reporting him missing to the authorities, as the police station is nearly an hour’s walk from the village.

The boy’s last known location is a hill beside a dry creek near his parents’ home. A flowing brook is approximately 400 metres from the village.