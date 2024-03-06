Connect with us

Health Officials Warn Over Toxic PM2.5 Dust Particles in Chiang Rai
The Air Pollution Communication Center (AMC) claims that poisonous dust particles have returned, producing a crisis in the northern region, with “PM2.5 dust” being the most severe in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai District.

According to AMC, PM2.5 dust was the most severe in Mae Sai District. Toxic dust is expected to increase in Chiang Rai Province during the next seven days, from March 6 to March 12.

Particulate matter, particularly tiny particles such as PM2.5, is a primary contributor to haze and poses considerable dangers to respiratory health. Studies conducted in Chiang Rai have found a strong link between high levels of PM2.5 during haze outbreaks and an increase in respiratory ailments in the population.

High levels of PM2.5 can cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of underlying respiratory disorders such as asthma and bronchitis.

Prolonged exposure to these tiny particles can potentially lead to the development of more serious respiratory ailments in the future.

Thailand’s Government Has Failed to Combat PM2.5 Air Pollution

Aside from its effects on respiratory health, haze in Chiang Rai can cause poor visibility and eye irritation among people. The small particles in the haze might irritate the eyes, resulting in burning, stinging, redness, and weeping.

These effects not only induce discomfort, but also have an impact on everyday activities and overall well-being. Individuals exposed to haze may have difficulties doing normal chores, particularly outdoor activities, due to reduced visibility and eye discomfort produced by contaminants in the air.

During haze outbreaks, the average concentration of PM2.5 in Chiang Rai region rises, negatively impacting respiratory health. The dense haze not only obscures Chiang Rai’s once-pristine vistas, but it also poses a significant risk to the city’s residents’ health.

PM2.5 dust Mae Sai

Recent data underscore the seriousness of the crisis, with residents reporting poor air quality that interferes with their daily lives. The haze has become so thick that it obscures the region’s famous mountains and turns brilliant vegetation into a dismal gray.

This environmental hazard not only endangers human health, but also highlights the critical need to address air pollution in Chiang Rai.

Efforts to limit the haze’s influence on health are critical for ensuring the community’s well-being and conserving Chiang Rai’s natural beauty.

We can help to create a cleaner and healthier environment in Chiang Rai for current and future generations by raising awareness about the health hazards linked with haze and encouraging sustainable solutions.

Chiang Rai public health officials have encouraged the general public to exercise caution and limit their exposure to outdoor activities. People who require specific medical care employ self-protection equipment. If they have respiratory concerns, they should see a doctor if they are having difficulty breathing.

