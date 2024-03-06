Bikers Busted With 1.9 Million Meth Pills at Chiang Rai Resort

Narcotics Suppression police joined forces with the military and police to bust 6 bikers transporting 1.9 million methamphetamine pills at a Chiang Rai resort in the city center.

At 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers from the Narcotics Suppression Division 2 got a tip-off that a drug trafficking ring would be transporting methamphetamine from Mueang Chiang Rai District into central Thailand with big bike motorcycles.

Narcotics officials learned that there were several Kawasaki Z900 big bikes parked at the Khuakrae Resort on Phahonyothin Road, Village No. 1, Soi 5, Ban Du Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai District. Police observed suspicious behavior and noticed large storage boxes attached to the sides of the big bikes.

Police found the 6 motorcycles parked in the hotel belonging to 6 guests aged between 20 and 30 years old.

The 6 suspects were then ordered to open the boxes on the motorcycles, revealing bricks of methamphetamine tables. Each motorcycle had the same amount of meth pills for a total of 1,900,000 tablets.

According to authorities, the war against methamphetamine trafficking in Chiang Rai is still a major concern.

Recent instances in Chiang Rai have highlighted the severity of meth trafficking in the region. For example, authorities confiscated a stunning amount of methamphetamine pills, with reports mentioning the seizure of millions of pills in multiple operations.

These startling seizures show the extent of the drug trade that flows through the Golden Triangle, as well as the obstacles that law enforcement organizations have in combating this illegal activity.

Chiang Rai’s law enforcement authorities have taken significant steps to combat meth trafficking. Despite the complexity of the drug trade in the Golden Triangle, authorities have increased their enforcement efforts to intercept shipments and dismantle trafficking networks.

Law enforcement has made tremendous progress in stopping the flow of methamphetamine in the region by coordinating operations and gathering intelligence.

The participation of criminal networks and organized crime in methamphetamine trafficking in Chiang Rai is a harsh reality. These networks use complicated tactics to avoid discovery and increase earnings.

Trafficking syndicates have been found to transport methamphetamine using a variety of methods, including both local and worldwide links. The coordinated nature of these criminal networks presents a tremendous task for law enforcement organizations attempting to stem the supply of illegal substances in the region.