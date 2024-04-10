Connect with us

News Chiang Rai News

"Watch Video" Woman Caught Vaping Aboard Airplane at Chiang Rai Airport
Advertisement

News Crime Southern Thailand

Murder Trial Begins for Spanish Actor's Son in Koh Samui Thailand

News Southern Thailand

Insurgents Attack Security Patrol in Thailand's Deep South, 2 Dead, 9 Injured

News

Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time In Assault And Harassment Case

News

Police Arrest Morgan Wallen After Viewing Video Of 'Reckless' Behavior

News

Total Solar Eclipse On April 8: How to Watch Online

News Southern Thailand

Thailand's PM Green Lights 8 Billion Baht Cruise Ship Terminal on Koh Samui

News

Southwest Airlines Engine Part Fell Off During Takeoff, FAA Reports

News

During A Solar Eclipse In 2024, Here Are Some Dos And Don'ts

News

Diplomatic Staff Leave Ecuador After Embassy Raid, Mexico Says

News Northern Thailand

Nine Northern Provinces in Thailand Shrouded in Toxic Haze

News News Asia

Military Junta Forces Surrender in Myawaddy, Myanmar

News Regional News

Drunken Brit Impales Himself Climbing Over Iron Fence in Pattaya

News Northern Thailand

Lung Cancer Deaths Surge in Northern Thailand Due to PM2.5 Haze

Crime News News Asia

Police Arrest 272 People Sharing Child Abuse Materials on Social Media

Business News

Big Tech and Independent Journalism Devastating the Mainstream Media

News

Donald Trump's Campaign Hopes To Raise A Record $43 Million In Florida

News

Apple Music Streaming Apps in Europe Can Link To Their Own Websites

News News Asia

US, Australia, Japan and the Philippines Join Forces Over South China Sea

Crime News

Police Take Down Illegal Gambling Sites With $1.3 Million in Circulation

News

“Watch Video” Woman Caught Vaping Aboard Airplane at Chiang Rai Airport

Avatar of CTN News

Published

1 hour ago

on

Chiang Rai Mae Fah Luang Airport authorities have report they have identified the female passenger who was caught on video vaping an e-cigarette on a flight leaving Chiang Rai on Sunday.

Chiang Rai airport officials stated that the woman in facing charges under the Tobacco Products Control Act, BE 2560 (2017) and the Act on Certain Offences Against Air Navigation, BE 2521 (1978).

Chiang Rai airport’s director-general, Somchanok Tiamtiab-Rat has directed the airline to contact the female passenger in order to pursue further legal action.

On Sunday, the Red Skull X account, which has roughly 620,000 followers, shared a video of a female passenger using an e-cigarette while on board a plane. “This is shameful. “I’m not sure how she got through the airport security checkpoint,” the individual who took the video wrote.

According to Mr Somchanok, airport staff physically and electronically screened each passenger. However, an e-cigarette may be missed since the mouthpieces are typically composed of plastic, which is not detectable by X-rays.

He stated that vaping components (also known as “mods”), e-liquids, and disposable vapes are all prohibited on any aircraft in Thailand and will be confiscated by Chiang Rai airport security if discovered.

7 Storage Guidelines For Vape To Increase Their Shelf Life

Thailand’s Vaping Laws

Thailand’s vaping laws are stringent and strictly enforced. Importing and selling vape devices and e-liquids is prohibited and can result in significant penalties or jail time. The restrictions apply to all vaping products, including nicotine-free ones. Even possessing a vape for personal use may result in seizure and sanctions.

Tourists found vaping in public face up to $600 in on-the-spot fines. Commercial vaping-related infractions, such as owning a vape store, carry larger fines. According to reports, officials undertake regular raids on businesses and may make covert purchases in order to catch violators.

The Thai government outlawed vaping due to worries about unknown health dangers and a lack of safety measures. Officials claim that vaping could increase smoking rates, particularly among youth. Critics contend that the rules deprive smokers of safer choices.

Thailand’s strong position contrasts with several of its neighbors, who regulate but allow vaping. The administration shows no signs of easing the rules anytime soon. Vapers visiting Thailand should leave their equipment at home or risk legal ramifications.

Exploring the Majestic Beauty of Chiang Rai, Thailand

Exploring the Majestic Beauty of Chiang Rai, Thailand

 

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies