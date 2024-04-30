Jamal Murray’s Emotional Reaction To His Game-Winner Against The Lakers

(CTN News) – The Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was listed as questionable on the injury report for Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN. Murray has a left calf strain and is listed as questionable for the game.

It is not only the fact that Jamal Murray was able to play, but it is the fact that he scored 32 points and making the game winning shot to rid Los Angeles of the team for the second consecutive year.

On the TNT broadcast following the game, Jamal Murray shared with the audience a moving statement about not being afraid to be out there for his teammates in this game despite suffering a calf injury.

“I’m speechless,” Jamal Murray replied as soon as he heard what had happened.

Getting to accomplish this in this manner, it’s a dream come true. They are all on your side. To get this accomplished in this manner, I am just happy for us. It’s a dream come true.”

Announcing his intent to play through his injury, Jamal Murray explained, “I did not want to sit… I am not leaving my brothers out there. I got emotional in the back and said, “I am not sitting.

I don’t care what the situation is, I just am so glad I was allowed to play and I got to put the ball in the hoop.” “I’m just thankful I was given this opportunity to actually put the ball in the hoop.”

As a result of this matchup, the Nuggets will now face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, which is bound to be an intense contest between two teams that have championship aspirations.

In the series against the Lakers, Denver will need a healthy Jamal Murray to succeed, and he looked great in this closeout game against the Lakers.

