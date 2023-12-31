What Is JN.1, the Latest COVID Variant Surging in the U.S.?

(CTN News) – With the arrival of winter, many individuals are seeking refuge indoors. Respiratory virus season also happens to be a time when COVID-19 cases tend to spike. Recently, JN.1 has been in the news as a new variety; CDC data shows it is currently the second most frequent strain in the United States.

From a small blip in mid-November to over 21% of COVID-19 cases, JN.1 has swiftly spread across the nation. Here in the US, JN.1 is by far the most common strain of COVID-19, and specialists predict that it will quickly overtake all others.

The growth rate has been phenomenal, according to Thomas Russo, M.D., who is the head of infectious diseases and a professor at Western New York’s University at Buffalo. “This winter wave we’re experiencing will undoubtedly be driven by its continued increase,” the expert said.

So, what exactly is JN.1 and why is it generating so much buzz now? All the information regarding the most recent version is provided here.

