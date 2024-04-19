Connect with us

News Northern Thailand Regional News

Thailand's 7 Day Songkran Holiday Claims 287 Lives in Traffic Accidents
Advertisement

News News Asia

Airlines Suspend Flights After Volcano Erupts in Northern Indonesia

News Automotive Business

Thailand Looks to Hydrogen Power to Replace Oil-Powered Vehicles

News News Asia

Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Japan's Shikoku Island

News

TSMC Beats Revenue And Profit Expectations Thanks To AI Chips

News News Asia

Update: Myanmar Junta Move Aung San Suu Kyi to House Arrest

News

Explosion at Ice Manufacturing Factory in Thailand: 128 Injured

News

The Tortured Poets Department Album By Taylor Swift Is Set To Be Released

News

Indonesian Government Boosts Alert Level When a Volcano Erupts

News

Thailand and New Zealand Resume Direct Flights and Pledge to Triple Trade

News

Major 911 Outage In Four States Leaves Millions Without Service

News

Indianapolis Columnist Apologizes For 'Awkward' Heart Gesture To Caitlin Clark

News

Dubai Clears Flooded Roads After Record Rainstorm

News

After COVID, WHO and Experts Define Airborne Disease Transmission Criteria

News

Paris Olympics 2024: The Controversial Hijab Ban at Sport's Biggest Party

News Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Province Records 71 Accidents With 15 Deaths During Songkran

News

Alaska Airlines Flights Are Grounded Nationwide By The FAA

News

Dubai Airport Disrupted By Flash Floods Caused By Heavy Rains

News

Solomon Islands Election 2024: Geopolitical Tensions and Local Priorities Take Center Stage

News

Gold Rates In Pakistan Have Increased Significantly

News

Thailand’s 7 Day Songkran Holiday Claims 287 Lives in Traffic Accidents

Avatar of CTN News

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thailand's Road Death Toll Jumps to 158 on the 4th Day of Songkran
Songkran Road Deaths: File Photo

Thailand’s Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reports there were 287 fatalities and 2,060 injuries in traffic accidents during the government’s Songkran celebration road safety program. Mr Anutin said that the casualties occurred in 2,044 road accidents between April 11 and 17.

During the so-called “seven dangerous days” of travel, the northernmost province of Chiang Rai had the most accidents (82) and consequent deaths (17). Seven out of 77 provinces were devoid of traffic fatalities. The northern province of Phrae had the largest number of injuries, with 80.

According to the minister, there were fewer traffic accidents and injuries this year than the previous year, but there were more fatalities. Authorities have committed to continue vigorous road safety initiatives throughout the year, he added.

On April 17, there were 224 road incidents, with 28 deaths and 224 injuries. Speeding accounted for 46% of the incidents, followed by cutting in front of other vehicles (19%) and drink-driving (12%).

Covid-19 Deaths Drop Below Thailand's Daily Road Death Toll

Taxi crashes into police station: File Photo

The 7 Dangerous Days

Between December 29 and January 4, 2,288 traffic incidents occurred nationally, resulting in 284 fatalities and 2,307 injuries. Speeding remained the leading cause of road accidents, accounting for 48.5%.

Last year’s Songkran holiday, which ran from April 11 to 17, had 2,203 road accidents, resulting in 264 deaths and 2,208 injuries. People riding motorbikes without a crash helmet accounted for the majority of deaths and injuries.

During Thailand’s celebrated Songkran Festival, the excitement of water battles, street parties, and traditional festivals conceals a darker reality.

Known locally as the “7 dangerous days,” the period from April 11 to 17 sees a surprising increase in road accidents, resulting in a heartbreaking number of injuries and deaths each year.

road deaths thailand

Chiang Rai had the most accidents and deaths: File Photo

Thailand’s Deadly Roads

Thailand’s roads are notoriously deadly, with an alarming number of accidents and deaths each year. The country has one of the world’s highest rates of road traffic fatalities, owing to a mix of factors like as reckless driving, poor road conditions, and inadequate traffic enforcement.

Speeding is a big issue, with cars frequently disregarding the speed limits and weaving through traffic at dizzying speeds. Drunk driving is also common, despite harsh legal consequences. Motorcycles fill the roadways, and riders routinely engage in dangerous tactics like cutting between cars and running red signals. Pedestrians also face dangers since sidewalks are few and jaywalking is frequent.

Another issue is with the road infrastructure. Many highways are in poor condition, with potholes, faded lane lines, and inadequate illumination. Rural roads are frequently small, twisting, and lacking in necessary safety elements. Construction zones, with their complex detours and loose gravel, exacerbate the problem.

Authorities struggle to maintain enforcement due to insufficient resources and corruption. Police checkpoints are irregular, and drivers found disobeying the law can frequently bribe their way out of fines or punishments. Public awareness programs have had limited impact in shifting deeply ingrained attitudes about road safety.

 
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies