When and What Will American Horror Story Season 11 Be Announced?
Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

21 seconds ago

on

American Horror Story

(CTN News) – American Horror Story season 11’s name and premiere date have been revealed by FX. After months of rumors, leaks and rampant speculation, a new 11th season  has at last been confirmed.

New Yorkers will be able to relate to the next season of American Horror Story a bit better than others. The new episode of season 11 of FX’s crime anthology series will be titled American Horror Story: New York City.

It will premiere on Oct. 19 and will repeat every Wednesday for four weeks. “New Season. New City. New Fears,” the series wrote on Twitter alongside a photograph of a woman in leather and spikes.

This season of American Horror Story premieres on FX on 10.19

“The cast includes a mix of AHS veterans and newbies, including Zachary Quinto (who starred in seasons one and two of the series) and Sandra Bernhard and Charlie Carver, who have both collaborated with creator Ryan Murphy before but never on Horror Story.

As part of the ensemble, Patti LuPone, Billie Lourd, Joe Mantello, Leslie Grossman, Isaac Powell, and Denis O’Hare will also appear.

There are no plot details yet, but the series was spotted filming in New York’s West Village in August.

The actors were wearing ’70s and ’80s ensembles that matched their period-appropriate sets, according to eyewitnesses.

Season 11 is expected to focus on the Son of Sam’s murderous rage in the late 1970s. From 1976 until 1977, the serial killer, whose real name was David Berkowitz, murdered six people and injured seven others in New York City.

Get ready for all the frights when American Horror Story season 11 premieres on Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

