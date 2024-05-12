Car Crashes And Bursts into Flames Killing Driver in Bangkok

A driver police believe to be a foreign national was killed early Saturday in Bangkok when his automobile collided with a road divider and caught fire. The incident occurred on Phatthanakan Road, according to police, following a report from Rama 199 Radio Centre at 5:11 a.m.

Firefighters and rescuers went to the area and discovered a Toyota Vios with Samut Prakan license plates upside down in flames.

The firefighters needed around ten minutes to extinguish the fire. The driver died, his body stuck within the vehicle. To collect the deceased, rescue workers had to pry open the debris with the Jaws of Life.

The motorist suffered burns across much of his body. Documents found outside the automobile included a photograph of a man who appeared to be Middle Eastern. Police reported finding several foreign money near the location.

Witnesses reported seeing the automobile go at high speeds in the right lane before colliding with the road divider and a palm tree.

The hit forced the vehicle to flip. A passerby attempted to rescue the incapacitated driver but was unsuccessful. The truck quickly caught fire. Police are conducting an investigation.

Thief Running from Bangkok Police Falls of Bridge

In other Bangkok police news, a wallet thief was seriously hurt late Friday while attempting to elude detection by fell four meters from a pedestrian bridge near Sukhumvit Soi 2.

Pol Cpt Noppha Thongbor, deputy inspector of Lumpini police station, got a report around 11.30pm that a Myanmar guy aged 35 to 40 had stolen an Indian tourist’s wallet on Soi Nana in Bangkok.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect managed to escape up the steps to the footbridge at Soi 2 but was cornered as his victim followed, preventing him from entering a closed department store at the end of the walkway.

According to bystanders, the suspect then attempted to climb down from the flyover but lost his footing and fell face-first into a metal barrier.

The man sustained critical injuries as a result of the roughly four-meter fall, necessitating his transport to Police General Hospital once officials arrived. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect escorted away with three stolen smartphones.

He was to be questioned once he is released from the hospital.