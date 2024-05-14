The Hurricanes Beat The Rangers 4-1 In Game 5 To Eliminate Them

Connect with us

New York Rangers center Jack Roslovic (96) skates with the puck past Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal in the first period during Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)

(CTN News) – Despite being down by one goal with 20 minutes left, the Carolina Hurricanes remained calm. Their Rangers season was on the line. In order to change the game, they set out to change it.

A 4-1 win over the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the NHL second-round series prevented the Hurricanes from being eliminated for the second consecutive time. A third-period goal by Jordan Staal and an assist by Evgeny Kuznetsov separated the two teams by 3:06 seconds.

As Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amoiur put it, “There was no panic; everyone was aware of what was happening.” “We weren’t dead… You were inside a shooting range.”

In a strong third period, Martin Necas and Jordan Martinook scored for the Hurricanes, and Frederik Andersen made 20 saves while starting for the fourth time in five games in this series and ninth time in ten postseason games. “Certainly nobody was left hanging,” Staal said. “We were all aware we needed to perform at our peak, and we did.” It’s just a matter of days before we face another major challenge. As the boys’ presence demonstrated, we are engaged in a life-or-death struggle.”

The New York Mets had lost two consecutive series after taking a 3-0 lead. Igor Shesterkin blocked 24 shots to enable Jacob Trouba to score shorthanded.

Chris Kreider, Rangers forward, said he’s taking each game one at a time.

In a favorable situation, I would have closed the deal if I had been able to do so with the second-best team in the league down 3-2.” Improve our performance and detail in the lower half of the field. Focus on winning.”

Peter Laviolette, the coach of New York, was also upset by the result.

“We have some time here before the next game, but it’s clear we need to improve in many areas,” said. There were a lot of complications tonight. We’ll revisit it and attempt to fix the problems found.”

The sixth game will take place in Raleigh on Thursday night. Even though the Hurricanes scored a second shorthanded goal and were 1 for 20 on the power play, the Hurricanes prevailed. Afterward, Martinook said, “We afforded ourselves the opportunity to compete in an additional game and, with any luck, return to this location for the decisive Game 7.”

Taking a pass from Dmitry Orlov, Staal dove over one Rangers defender, advanced on Shesterkin, and finished with a backhand shot that round Shesterkin’s leg.

Martinook added, “His performance was simply phenomenal.”. There was a huge applause for Layerson tonight. Then he directed us.”

On Brady Skjei’s right-wing rebound, Kuznetsov scored his fourth postseason goal. The Hurricanes now lead. By halftime, Martinook led 3-1. After Necas tossed the ball from the end boards, Martinook shot off Jack Drury’s stick to beat Shesterkin.

Martinook said, “He got a little piece and calmed it down, so I guess I owe him a thanks.” At 3:44, Shesterkin was replaced by a third skater, but Necas scored 15 seconds later.

After Orlov’s roughing penalty at 3:47, the Rangers were given a power play. Carolina’s power play was helped by Jack Roslovic’s expired tripping penalty. Rangers break through.

A two-on-one rush led to a Trouba right-circle shot that beat Andersen (6:23). First short-handed goal of the postseason for the Rangers. After a power play, the Hurricanes did not score. Drury’s shot was blocked by Shesterkin at the end of the second half.

Shots on goal in the first session were 10-9 for Carolina. Goalies saved well for both teams. After missing Games 3 and 4, Rangers rookie sensation Matt Rempe returned to the lineup.

Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

