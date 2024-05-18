School Director, Retired Teacher Arrested for Molesting a 12-Year-Old Student

A primary school director and a retired teacher were detained in northeastern Thailand on charges of allegedly procuring sex from a 12-year-old student. Three other accused procurers have also been apprehended.

During a press conference on Friday, Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) Commander Pol Maj Gen Sarut Khwaengsopha revealed the five suspects’ arrests for child sex abuse.

The five were Mr. Poj,58, director of a primary school; Ms. Wantananon,26, accused sex procurer; Ms. Daoruang,58, owner of a resort in the Chum Phae area of Khon Kaen; Sitthiporn,58, owner of another resort in the same district; and Wichai,69, retired teacher.

Three victims, a 12-year-old child and two female teenagers, all 17 years old, who were tricked into the sex trade, were also saved by police during the operation on Thursday.

The 12-year-old girl’s parents requested assistance from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women, according to Pol Col Sarawut Chantawong, superintendent of the Anti-Trafficking police squad. This led to the girl’s detention.

Anti-Trafficking police detained Ms. Wantananon, also known as Tik, after receiving a tip that she had allegedly helped the girl get into the flesh trade.

Child Abused at Resorts

Subsequently, the detectives detained Mr. Sitthiporn and Ms. Daoruang, the owners of two resorts in Khon Kaen. Pol Col Sarawut, the person in charge of the operation to apprehend the suspects, stated that both of them were considered procurers.

In order to identify the procurers who bought sex from the 12-year-old girl, the officers looked through the procurers’ mobile phone use data.

The school director, Mr. Poj, and the retired instructor, Mr. Wichai, then had arrest warrants issued for them.

The police inquiry found that the two males had bought sex from the girl at least twice. The girl went to school at the institution where Mr. Poj served as director.

The youngster told authorities after questioning that she was close to Ms. Wantananon, also known as Tik. Later on, the girl was convinced to get into the sex trade by the woman. After that, she gave the girl permission to sell sex to clients for 1,200 baht per service. Every time, the woman would take out 400 baht.

The three rescued girls are currently in the care of the Ban Kret Trakan welfare home, according to Pavena Hongsakula, chairperson of the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women.

To support the girls in completing their education, the organization has collaborated with educational authorities.

Child Abuse in Thai Schools

Under-reported sexual abuse in Thai schools is a troubling problem. Reported incidents show horrifying instances of teachers abusing pupils, sometimes with several victims over a period of years. Because of stigma, apprehension about reprisals, and a dearth of support networks, many incidents probably go unreported.

Schools often attempt to conceal events in order to preserve their good name. There is tremendous pressure on victims to remain silent, but abusers seldom face harsh penalties.

The issue affects pupils in all educational levels, from elementary to tertiary, since individuals in authority take advantage of the weaker ones.

Abuse can continue because of well ingrained cultural values about hierarchy, obedience to authority, and maintaining one’s dignity.

There is not enough comprehensive sex education, so students don’t know their rights or how to report abuses. The legal system frequently mishandles matters and conducts inadequate investigations into claims.

Sexual assault will persist in Thailand’s educational system until it addresses its pervasive culture of rape and puts student safety ahead of institutional reputations.

To make schools really safe places for all students, drastic measures to restructure rules, training, reporting procedures, and accountability are required.