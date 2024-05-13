Connect with us

PGA Championship 2024: Who Will Win? Expert Picks, Odds & More
PGA Championship 2024: Who Will Win? Expert Picks, Odds & More

(CTN News) – Scheffler’s Masters win impacted his 2024 PGA Tour. He aims to win another major at the PGA Championship to continue his streak.

Scheffler will likely win Wanamaker. His putter, his primary difficulty, has improved after winning four events in 2024. Scheffler might lose his first PGA. PGA Tour veterans Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Ludvig Aberg played alongside LIV Golfers Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson should make Valhalla Golf Club a second major home. Which superstar will win the 2024 Wanamaker Trophy? Sporting News has the greatest 2024 PGA odds.

BetMGM Sportsbook favors 2024 PGA Championship odds. PGA Championship: Scottie Scheffler (+400). World’s best player has been hot for months. He won four of five competitions and tied for second after losing one. The Masters and Players’ Championship were his PGA Tour wins.

Only McIlroy (+900) has a 10-1 chance of winning. Four-time Wells Fargo Champion. His 2014 Valhalla Golf Club PGA Championship win may mean more.

Brooks Koepka (+1400), the 2023 PGA Championship winner, is 20-1 favorite. Louisville will also host former World No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm (+1400), emerging star Ludvig Aberg (+1400), and Wells Fargo second-place winner (+1600).

Tiger Woods (+15,000) and Phil Mickelson (+20,000) compete. Mickelson won the PGA Championship three years ago despite being underdogs.

PGA Championship top player odds this year. Players must be 100-1 or higher.

Valhalla PGA Championship course breakdown

Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville hosts the PGA Championship. Tournament ended at Valhalla in 2014. Rory McIlroy (16 under) beat Phil Mickelson (15 under) by one shot.

The course was designed by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus. The 2024 PGA Championship will be played on a 7,609-yard par-71. In 2024, it is one of the longest PGA Tour courses with 151 yards longer than 2014.

The longest holes reward top golfers. Players with SG:OTT and ball striking skills should play here.

Golfers must hit drives accurately owing to water hazards, bunkers, and deep rough. Hitting greens boosts your second shot chances in each hole.

An approach stroke will also determine the winner (SG:APP). Golfers can go low on this difficult course by hitting greens in regulation (GIR) and getting the ball close to the pin.

Scrambling and firing help last. SG:Putting and scrambling scores show bettors which players can handle Valhalla’s stress.

PGA Championship best odds

Consider betting +400 on Scottie Scheffler in the PGA Championship. The 2024 golf champion is invincible. Four wins in five, including Masters and Players’ Championship.

Scheffler has the best PGA Tour tee-to-green. Top two in SG:OTT, SG:APP, and ball hitting. Victory over Valhalla requires strength and expertise. He might win another major in 2024, his best year, with a hot putter.

The other favorite is Brooks Koepka (+1400). LIV Golf Singapore champion Koepka is healthy and strong. He excels at huge events. He may win PGA twice in two years. Between 2018 and 2019, it was completed.

Top 10 PGA Championship value picks and DFS teams

Riskier bettors should pick Ludvig Aberg (+1400) in the top 10. Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Aberg have equal chances, thus DFS players may avoid them. Aberg finished second at the Masters and eight times in the top 25.

Aberg, 25, has everything to win and make an impact. He ranks 10th in ball hit and 20th in SG:OTT, SG:APP, and scrambling. He puts well but may challenge Scheffler if hot.

Scheffler may face Wyndham Clark (+2500), who has led the list often this season (2024). The ball Clark hits into the hole destroys Valhalla.

Because Clark can’t scramble like other tour stars, he has 25-1 odds. The top regulators hit the most greens, making him a good value.

