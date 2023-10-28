Gold Price Today, October. 28th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Connect with us

Gold Price Today, October. 28th, 2023
Gold Price Today, October. 27th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 26th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 25th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 23rd, 2023 – MONDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 22nd, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 21st, 2023 – SATURDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 20th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 19th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 18th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 17th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 16th, 2023 – MONDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 15th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 14th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 13th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 12th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 11th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 10th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 9th, 2023 – MONDAY

Gold Price Today, October. 8th, 2023 – SUNDAY

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, October 28, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, October 28, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 28-10-2023 13:02

Today’s gold price at 5 famous shops in Yaowarat Buy Sold out
96.5% gold bars 33,950.00100.00 34,050.00100.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 33,336.80106.16 34,550.00100.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 33,950.00100.00 34,050.00100.00
Aurora gold price, 96.5% gold bar 33,950.0050.00 34,050.0050.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 33,990.0030.00 34,040.0030.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, 96.5% gold bars 33,970.0030.00 34,055.0030.00
Mae Thong Bai gold price, 96.5% gold bars 33,950.00100.00 34,050.00100.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 4,019 500 4,519
gold 1 salung 8,038 8,538
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,075 16,575
gold 1 baht 32,150 32,650

