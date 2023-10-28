Gold Price Today, October. 28th, 2023 – SATURDAY

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, October 28, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, October 28, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 28-10-2023 13 :02

Today’s gold price at 5 famous shops in Yaowarat Buy Sold out 96.5% gold bars 33,950.00 100.00 34,050.00 100.00 Gold jewelry 96.5% 33,336.80 106.16 34,550.00 100.00 Jin Hua Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 33,950.00 100.00 34,050.00 100.00 Aurora gold price, 96.5% gold bar 33,950.00 50.00 34,050.00 50.00 Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 33,990.00 30.00 34,040.00 30.00 Mae Thong Suk gold price, 96.5% gold bars 33,970.00 30.00 34,055.00 30.00 Mae Thong Bai gold price, 96.5% gold bars 33,950.00 100.00 34,050.00 100.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht half salung gold 4,019 500 4,519 gold 1 salung 8,038 8,538 Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,075 16,575 gold 1 baht 32,150 32,650

